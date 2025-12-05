BW Offshore: Confirms strategic review process

Confirms strategic review process

In response to rumours in the market, BW Offshore Limited confirms that the Company is currently undergoing a limited strategic review of its potential options and have engaged Pareto Securities to assist in this process.

The Company will provide further updates if and when appropriate.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Eric Stousland, Manager Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, on 5 December 2025 at 12:15 CET. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act