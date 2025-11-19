HBM IP Market Size to Surpass USD 513.47 Million by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBM IP Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,"The HBM IP Market Size was valued at USD 201.15 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 513.47 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.43% during 2025-2032."

The growing demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications is expected to propel the U.S. HBM IP market, which was valued at USD 34.95 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.49 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.62%.

Increasing Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory in AI and HPC Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and lower power is a major factor propelling the HBM IP market. Additionally, the need for faster and more efficient memory technologies has increased due to the development of AI workloads, such as deep learning, big-data analytics, and real-time processing.

The speed and capacity required to support such data-intensive tasks with low latency are provided by High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). Moreover, the demand for HBM-based devices is rising quickly due to the growth of data centers and cloud computing, both of which depend on fast memory to function effectively. These elements are driving the expansion of the HBM-IP market, along with ongoing advancements in HBM-based solutions.

HBM IP Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2024: USD 201.15 Million
Market Size by 2032: USD 513.47 Million
CAGR: 12.43% From 2025 to 2032
Key Segmentation: By Type(PHY IP and HBM Controller IP)

• By Application(Servers, Internet and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The PHY IP held a dominant HBM IP share of around 70% in 2024 due to the increasing usage of IoT in smart homes, healthcare, and industrial automation industries. The HBM Controller IP segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the HBM IP market over 2025-2032 with CAGR 14.05%. Demand for faster memory solutions is being fueled by the rapid growth of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

By Application

The Servers held a dominant HBM IP share of around 55% in 2024 due to growing demand for AI and data-centric applications in data centers. The Internet segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the HBM IP market over 2025-2032 with CAGR 13.99%. The growing adoption of high-bandwidth memory solutions is triggering the growth of internet infrastructure supported by the surge in global data traffic, increasing internet penetration rate, and swarming number of IoT devices being interconnected in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific commands an estimated 44% share of the HBM IP Market, driven by its robust semiconductor manufacturing hubs and rapid AI and data center growth. The region benefits from leading foundries, such as Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix, producing advanced memory chips and integrating HBM IP into next-gen products.

North America is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 13.71% in 2024, fueled by increasing investments in AI, HPC, and cloud data centers. The rising demand for high-performance computing and advanced memory technologies across industries accelerates market expansion.

Recent News:

In 2025 , Synopsys introduced an advanced HBM2E/3 PHY IP platform supporting multi-channel high-bandwidth memory integration in AI accelerators and data center processors.

, Synopsys introduced an advanced HBM2E/3 PHY IP platform supporting multi-channel high-bandwidth memory integration in AI accelerators and data center processors. In 2025, Cadence Design Systems unveiled a next-generation HBM3 memory controller IP optimized for AI and HPC workloads with improved bandwidth and reduced power consumption.

Exclusive Sections of the HBM IP Market Report:

ADOPTION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you quantify market traction by tracking the number of semiconductor designs integrating HBM IP across AI, GPUs and HPC applications, the share of adoption in new-generation versus legacy chips, and the average HBM stacks per chip.

– helps you quantify market traction by tracking the number of semiconductor designs integrating HBM IP across AI, GPUs and HPC applications, the share of adoption in new-generation versus legacy chips, and the average HBM stacks per chip. PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – helps you compare technical leadership by measuring average data bandwidth achieved per HBM IP implementation, power-efficiency trends across generations, and latency reductions compared to traditional memory interfaces.

– helps you compare technical leadership by measuring average data bandwidth achieved per HBM IP implementation, power-efficiency trends across generations, and latency reductions compared to traditional memory interfaces. LICENSING & SUPPLIER DYNAMICS – helps you assess commercial strength and supply risk by analysing HBM IP licenses issued by region, the mix of fabless versus integrated device manufacturers adopting licensed HBM IP, and the average revenue generated per license by application.

– helps you assess commercial strength and supply risk by analysing HBM IP licenses issued by region, the mix of fabless versus integrated device manufacturers adopting licensed HBM IP, and the average revenue generated per license by application. APPLICATION DEPLOYMENT & MARKET PENETRATION – helps you prioritise go-to-market decisions by showing the share of HBM IP in AI accelerators, GPUs and networking devices, growth in adoption for data-center and cloud workloads, and the average HBM capacity used per application type.

– helps you prioritise go-to-market decisions by showing the share of HBM IP in AI accelerators, GPUs and networking devices, growth in adoption for data-center and cloud workloads, and the average HBM capacity used per application type. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & SCALABILITY INDICATORS – helps you identify manufacturing and integration bottlenecks by monitoring average HBM stacks per chip, deployment density, and implied capacity utilisation trends for suppliers and integrators.

– helps you identify manufacturing and integration bottlenecks by monitoring average HBM stacks per chip, deployment density, and implied capacity utilisation trends for suppliers and integrators. COMMERCIAL VIABILITY & MONETIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate business outcomes by combining license-based revenue insights, regional licensing dynamics, and performance-to-cost improvements to estimate future revenue potential and ROI for HBM IP solutions.

