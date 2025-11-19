Taina Kyllönen appointed as eQ’s Chief People and Communications Officer and member of the Management Team

eQ Plc stock exchange release

19 November 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Taina Kyllönen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as eQ’s Chief People and Communications Officer and a member of the Management Team. She will assume her role no later than 1 February 2026 and will report to CEO Jouko Pölönen. Kyllönen joins eQ from the University of Helsinki, where she has served as Chief Communications Officer, with responsibilities also covering innovation services and marketing. Prior to this, she held senior leadership positions in communications, investor relations and marketing at SSAB, Rautaruukki and Metso. She has more than 20 years of experience leading international expert teams.

“I am pleased to warmly welcome Taina to eQ. She has extensive experience in communications and brand building, investor relations, corporate culture development and executive leadership in listed companies. Taina combines strong strategic capabilities with a practical hands-on approach. Her solid expertise will be an excellent addition to eQ’s entrepreneurial, skilled and committed team,” says Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Plc.

“I am very much looking forward to working at eQ. It is exciting to be part of the company’s development and contribute to building profitable growth together with the entire team,” says Taina Kyllönen.

