Eviden to manage the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection Polyalert system

Polyalert, Switzerland’s national alert and warning system developed by Eviden will leverage the company’s managed services expertise to remain at the forefront of technology

Zurich, Switzerland - Paris, France – November 19, 2025 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems, and Vision AI, today announces that it has been awarded a contract extension by the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP). The agreement, valid until 2031 and extendable until 2035, covers the maintenance and regular upgrade of Polyalert, Switzerland’s critical information system for alerting the population in the event of major incidents such as extreme weather phenomenon, environmental disasters or industrial accidents. This extension underscores Eviden’s technological expertise and ability to continuously adapt Polyalert to FOCP’s evolving needs.

Designed and developed by Eviden and operational since 2016, Polyalert is the central system enabling rapid, consistent notifications across multiple channels in German, French, Italian and English. It allows the alerting manager to select the most appropriate channels for each situation and forms a key component of Switzerland’s multichannel alerting strategy.

Polyalert remotely activates the nationwide network of approximately 5,000 sirens using the Polycom national public safety radio network and is also connected to the Alertswiss mobile app and website, helping citizens plan and stay safe during emergencies. Eviden engineered Polyalert as a highly redundant, cyber-secure system that operates independently of internet or mobile networks.

Eviden’s operational support and maintenance services will ensure system resilience, continuous modernization, and compliance with FOCP’s requirements, relying on advanced methodologies and best practices in managed services.

Martin Thüring, Switzerland Head of Homeland Security, Eviden, Atos Group, said: “This contract extension is a strong recognition of our deep understanding of FOCP’s requirements and our long-term commitment to supporting Switzerland with modular, scalable mission-critical systems to keep its population safe.”

As a key supplier of the public safety ecosystem in Switzerland, Eviden is also the major solution provider and integrator of Polycom, the nationwide secure radio network for rescue and security authorities and organizations (BORS). Polycom enables seamless radio communication within and between border guards, police, fire brigades, ambulances, civil protection, and military support units.

About Eviden’s expertise in homeland security

With 30 years of experience in homeland security, Eviden delivers digital and communication systems for civil protection and law enforcement. They combine 4G/5G critical communications, emergency management, computer vision, signals intelligence, data analytics, AI and cybersecurity to safeguard citizens in urban areas, borders, major events, and critical sites.

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

