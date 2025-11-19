Robinson Helicopter Company and Lake Fusion Technologies Sign Teaming Agreement

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), has entered into a teaming agreement with Lake Fusion Technologies (LFT) to collaborate on the integration and potential market introduction of advanced obstacle detection systems aimed at enhancing flight safety.

The two companies plan to explore the integration of LFT’s laser-based obstacle warning system, SitAwS (Situational Awareness System). The technology is based on LiDAR sensor technology (Light Detection and Ranging) and provides 3D detection of obstacles for a wide variety of vertical lift operations. SitAwS is designed to improve pilot situational awareness and reduce potential threats arising from poorly visible obstacles, particularly in challenging environments.

"This teaming agreement with Lake Fusion Technologies represents a continued focus on our commitment to safety,” said David Smith, Robinson Helicopter Company president and CEO. “Integrating advanced LiDAR-based detection like SitAwS offers a tangible increase in pilot situational awareness, directly addressing the detection of hazards such as power lines that pose a threat in dynamic flight environments. This is a critical investment in the future operational safety of the entire Robinson fleet."

"We are excited to bring our SitAwS situational awareness solution to market through Robinson Helicopter‘s strong product portfolio," said Christian Meyer, CEO of Lake Fusion Technologies. "This partnership enables us to make our LiDAR-based technology available to more operators and further enhance safety across the rotorcraft community.”

SitAwS is based on LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor technology, providing real-time, 3D detection of obstacles for helicopter operations. Key benefits include detecting poorly visible obstacles during takeoffs and landings, especially when operating in challenging or previously unknown terrain or under marginal and night-time conditions. LFT’s system aims to meet customer-specific requirements stemming from RHC's diverse helicopter missions and use cases.

Robinson Helicopter’s dedication to safety is a core value, driving continuous investment in technologies that address and minimize operational risk. This commitment is currently exemplified by the standard application of 4K cockpit cameras in every Robinson helicopter, providing robust data for flight review and training and the application of advanced autopilots from Garmin as standard equipment in Robinson’s turbine helicopters. The SitAwS integration is a strategic continuation of this effort to proactively increase features and functions improving safety during flight.

The integration effort is currently in an exploratory phase, with RHC and LFT committing to a joint engineering and development schedule over the next 12–24 months. SitAwS is currently undergoing the EASA certification process.

Both organizations are currently exhibiting their products and capabilities at European Rotors in Cologne, Germany:

Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC): Booth #1712

Booth Lake Fusion Technologies (LFT): Booth #1904

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

About Lake Fusion Technologies

Lake Fusion Technologies is a specialized provider of LiDAR sensor system technology and intelligent environmental detection software, focusing on enhancing the operational safety and situational awareness for aerial platforms.

Contacts:

Lake Fusion Technologies (US)

Tim Schlegel

ts-us@lf-t.net

408-355-0823



LFT Airborne (Europe)

Thomas Wichert

tw@lf-t.net

+49 171 476 2058

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Jae Aranda

lee-anne.aranda@robinsonheli.com

310-539-0508 x294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fee7855b-cb93-4d80-9fad-a0a127f017b4