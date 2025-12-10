Robinson Helicopter Company R66 Surpasses 2,300 Hours Across U.S. Military Training Fleet in Seven Months

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company’s (RHC) combined fleet of six R66 helicopters has collectively surpassed a total of 2,300 flight hours in just over seven months this year across U.S. Army and Navy/Coast Guard/Marine training efforts in Florida and Texas. This milestone underscores the R66’s durability and capability in rigorous flight instruction environments.

The R66’s current success in meeting the demanding requirements for military training programs validates its credentials as a highly effective, reliable training platform. The Robinson R66 helicopter is currently a part of multiple bids for the Flight School Next program; the U.S. Army's initiative to modernize helicopter pilot training, focusing on real-world skills to prepare aviators faster and more effectively for future Army needs.

“The R66’s strong performance in these early training missions speaks for itself,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Logging over 2,300 flight hours with sustained operational availability confirms its capability to deliver the essential flight hours required to prepare future military rotorcraft pilots. The extremely low rate of unscheduled maintenance events directly drives flight line efficiency, ensuring maximum time in the air for our future aviators.”

Robinson also provides an American-made advantage, manufacturing all its helicopters, including the R66, in its Torrance, California, facility. The company’s highly vertically integrated factory produces more than 85% of all aircraft parts required to build its helicopters. This manufacturing model significantly reduces reliance on foreign nations or the global supply chain compared to competitors, providing enhanced security and stability for long-term fleet support.

The R66’s simple, responsive flight characteristics are crucial for teaching core stick and rudder skills, helping the nation’s military aviators focus on the fundamental inputs necessary to fly confidently in any situation. This focus on foundational training, combined with the exceptional reliability proven across the current fleet and its robust American manufacturing base, strongly supports the company’s assertion that the R66 meets all the U.S. military's stringent criteria for Flight School Next (FSN) and the Contract Operated Pilot Training-Rotary (COPT-R) rotorcraft training.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9abd211a-1106-4c4d-bb64-737ec0bbdbe3