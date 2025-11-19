DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses 90% Phase 6 Allocation While V1 Progresses With Over 18K Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As attention shifts toward new crypto ecosystems building real utility ahead of 2026, a handful of early-stage projects are moving faster than expected. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has started drawing stronger interest as its development milestones line up with rising demand in its ongoing token offering. Progress across the protocol and the community is growing each month, setting the stage for one of the most active DeFi launches heading into Q4 2025.



What the Project Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) positions itself as a new crypto protocol focused on decentralized lending. Instead of taking the meme-driven route many new tokens follow, the team is developing a structure built around two lending models. The system is being designed to support borrowers and depositors through smart-contract automation, transparent yield, and clear risk parameters.

The project has already gained significant traction. Over 18,000 holders have joined since early 2025, and total funding has grown to around $18.7M. Much of this attention comes from investors looking for a top crypto with real use cases, not just market sentiment. Mutuum Finance is now viewed as one of the new crypto platforms aiming to bring a more structured approach to DeFi lending.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale. This stage has now crossed the 90% allocation mark, showing how quickly demand has increased in recent weeks.

The token offering began in early 2025 at $0.01, meaning the price has climbed 250% from its first phase to the current sale level. This steady appreciation has been an important signal for long-term holders searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest in before major exchange listings.

The presale’s daily activity is also supported by the project’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top participant each day with $500 worth of MUTM. This system helps bring consistent engagement while creating visible momentum as each stage advances.

Token Supply Structure and Allocation Details

Mutuum Finance has already sold 800 million tokens, a volume that marks one of the most active early-stage sales this year. The project’s full supply sits at 4 billion MUTM, and 45.5% of this supply—around 1.82 billion tokens—is allocated specifically for the presale.

This design gives the community a substantial share of the ecosystem before major updates go live. MUTM also supports direct card payments, which has made the token more accessible to new buyers who may not want to navigate complex on-chain purchase steps.

The speed at which Phase 6 is selling out has created stronger attention around the next phases. With each stage carrying a fixed price and allocation, higher demand leads to faster sell-outs, which naturally brings more focus to the project’s growth. This pattern has helped place MUTM among the top cryptocurrencies under $1 during Q4.



V1 Development and the Transition Into Phase 2 of the Roadmap

Momentum around Mutuum Finance increased further after the team confirmed on its official X account that V1 will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This early version includes the key components of the lending protocol. It introduces the liquidity pool system that supports supply and borrow flows, the mtToken system that tracks deposits and yield, the debt token for borrower positions, and the liquidation bot that manages at-risk loans. ETH and USDT will serve as the first supported assets.

This progress marks an important shift. Investors often pay close attention when a new crypto project moves from planning to delivery. With V1 approaching, Mutuum Finance is entering the stage where users can soon test the actual mechanics rather than rely on roadmap expectations alone.

The transition into the next roadmap phase also emphasizes long-term expansion. Phase 2 covers advanced development, refined risk parameters, and deeper integrations. These updates aim to solidify MUTM’s position within the broader DeFi crypto sector as it prepares for future deployments.

Why Interest Continues Rising Around MUTM

A major reason Mutuum Finance is gaining traction is tied to how early it still is in its development cycle. Many of the top crypto projects of previous years saw the strongest accumulation before their first working versions were released. Investors often look for this exact moment, when a product is close to delivery but still priced well under $1.

Mutuum Finance fits that pattern. With V1 confirmed, the presale advancing, and early features already defined, the project is presenting itself as one of the more credible new crypto entrants for 2025–2026.

The tokenomics also support this view. mtTokens act as interest-bearing receipts for depositors, giving a clear yield path. The buy-and-distribute system strengthens long-term demand by using protocol revenue to buy MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This creates a reinforcing system designed to grow alongside platform activity.

Security has also been a priority. Mutuum Finance completed its CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, and the team operates a $50K bug bounty to ensure responsible vulnerability reporting before mainnet stages. These steps help position MUTM as a safer new cryptocurrency option, especially compared with projects that launch without audits or security programs.

Looking Ahead

With Phase 6 now over 90% complete and V1 getting closer to release, Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the new crypto tokens delivering steady progress before launch. The combination of strong funding, a rising holder base, and a clear focus on real DeFi structure has allowed the project to attract both early-stage investors and those searching for top crypto opportunities under $1.

As development moves forward and more features become testable, the project’s visibility within the market is likely to increase. If demand stays strong and usage expands when the protocol goes live, Mutuum Finance could become one of the most talked-about DeFi launches heading into 2026.

