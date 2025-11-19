Chuck E. Cheese Builds Global Excitement with New Animated Holiday Special

Dallas, TX, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s largest family entertainment brand, is inviting families everywhere to celebrate the season with the global premiere of A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas, streaming worldwide on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. Building on the announcement of the brand’s first animated special, this expanded global rollout marks a transformational moment for the company as it grows its character universe and elevates its presence across entertainment platforms. Co-developed with HappyNest Entertainment, an independent, franchise-first kids and family entertainment media company, and animated by Pixel Zoo Animation Studios, the special introduces a festive story intended to establish a new family tradition, supported by a global plan that includes expanded content distribution, a limited time holiday merchandise collection, and exclusive Fun Center watch party events nationwide.

A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas will stream in English and Spanish and will be available globally on Prime Video as well as on the official Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel and the newly launched Chuck E. Cheese en Español channel. Additional distribution will extend across Chuck E. Cheese branded platforms, including partner channels on HappyKids and Kidoodle, along with presence on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Fire TV. Leading up to the premiere, a series of animated shorts will be released through a strategic partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, introducing the fresh new animation of the characters across Moonbug’s high-performing kids’ YouTube channels and building excitement and anticipation for the special.

Sony Music will release two original songs created for the animated special on Nov. 24, providing a platform to expand the soundtrack’s reach across global digital service providers. The partnership elevates the music component of A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas and strengthens the special’s connection with family audiences ahead of its premiere. The songs are co-written by Jon Colton Barry, Zac Moncrief, composer Ben Bromfield (Ginny & Georgia), and co-creator (Jon Colton) Barry’s father, legendary hitmaker Jeff Barry, known for “I’m A Believer,” “Sugar, Sugar,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.)” Parents and kids alike will love singing these songs together -- just the way composer father-and-son duo Jeff Barry and Jon Colton Barry hoped families would enjoy them. The music brings a fresh, modern holiday sound that’s perfectly poised to become a new seasonal favorite in every home.

“The scale of this release shows what’s possible when we bring together great partners and great content,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Media, Licensing & Entertainment at Chuck E. Cheese. “This special is supported across platforms -- streaming, music, products, and experiences -- creating a cohesive global moment that strengthens the future of our character franchise.”

“At HappyNest, this brand has been a special part of many of our personal experiences as children and with our families, so it’s been pure joy to collaborate with a team we deeply admire. Together, we’re bringing Chuck E. Cheese into people’s homes, creating fun new storytelling experiences for the whole family,” added Sadaf Cohen Muncy, Executive Vice President of Development and Production at HappyNest Entertainment.

Rounding out the partnerships, a limited collection of licensed holiday apparel is now available on Amazon and the official Chuck E. Shop, offering tees, hoodies, and pajamas for adults, youth, and toddlers featuring the new animated characters, and holiday digital invites available through Evite. The brand is also working with ZigaZoo Kids, leveraging the influence of kid content creators with fun dance safe and engaging content building buzz for the special’s premiere. For families eager to see the special early, an exclusive sneak peek will screen at watch party events held at Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers throughout the U.S. and Canada on November 23 at 10:30 a.m. local time.

For more information on A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas, including the synopsis, official trailer, cast, merchandise, and watch party event details, visit: www.chuckecheese.com/christmas.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. The global licensing, media, and entertainment division manages the company's strategic partnerships and development of the signature Chuck E. Cheese intellectual property, including licensed consumer products and original content for online streaming channels, music, video games and more.

About HappyNest Entertainment

HappyNest is an independent, franchise-first kids and family entertainment media company that forms strategic partnerships with best-in-class talent to create and produce the next big kids franchises. HappyNest incubates and funds new, original IP for kids and families to engage with across diverse media verticals. Recent releases include Paris & Pups, a kids’ animated series with Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media and 9 Story Media Group (a subsidiary of Scholastic Media) that is inspired by Hilton’s real-life pets.

