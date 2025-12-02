Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates Giving Tuesday with Limited-Edition Crazy Aaron’s® Thinking Putty — All Proceeds Benefiting The Toy Foundation(TM)

Los Angeles, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, Chuck E. Cheese -- the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid -- and Crazy Aaron’s, the US-based manufacturer and creator of the award-winning Thinking Putty®, Slime Charmers® and Land of Dough®, are teaming up for a heartwarming holiday initiative that turns playtime into a powerful act of giving.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2, families visiting select Southern California, New York and New Jersey Metro Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers can purchase an exclusive, co-branded Chuck E. Cheese purple Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty. This special-edition putty is available only while supplies last, making it a must-have holiday collectible for kids, parents, and fans of both iconic brands. Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada will be encouraging guests to Round Up their purchases to make direct donations to The Toy Foundation(TM) from Dec. 10, 2025 – Jan. 10, 2026.

Offered at just $4, this Giving Tuesday exclusive packs a big impact: 100% of proceeds will be donated directly to The Toy Foundation, helping deliver brand new toys and fund play opportunities to provide comfort and joy to children in need this holiday season and beyond. (Offer not valid for redemption or with any member, Fun Pass, or employee discounts.)

A collaboration built on generosity and in the true spirit of Giving Tuesday, both partners have donated all materials, production, and distribution resources to bring this project to life. Every dollar of every putty sold goes straight to helping kids experience the joy of play and will be available at over 70 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers on both the east and west coast.

“Giving Tuesday is all about the power of community and compassion,” said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Branded Media, Entertainment and Licensing. “By partnering with Crazy Aaron’s, we’re giving families a simple -- and fun -- way to spread kindness while making memories together. We’re proud to support The Toy Foundation’s mission to bring comfort and happiness to children who need it most.”

"This partnership embodies what the holidays are all about -- community, generosity, and the joy of play” said Aaron Muderick, Founder, Crazy Aaron’s. “Chuck E. Cheese and Crazy Aaron’s share a belief that every child deserves moments of wonder, and supporting The Toy Foundation allows us to make that vision real together."

This limited-edition putty isn’t just a toy, it’s a symbol of what can happen when families, brands, and communities come together for good. Play with purpose this Giving Tuesday and help us make a measurable impact, one squish at a time. To donate to The Toy Foundation and to support the campaign visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/charity-and-donations/.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. The global licensing, media, and entertainment division manages the company's strategic partnerships and development of the signature Chuck E. Cheese intellectual property, including licensed consumer products and original content for online streaming channels, music, video games and more.

About Crazy Aaron’s

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron’s has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Aaron Muderick, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder for people of all ages! Crazy Aaron’s, known for having the best putty on Earth—Thinking Putty®—also offers other amazing products to captivate every sensory desire, including Slime Charmers®, Land of Dough®, and Pinchies®. Crazy Aaron’s products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

About The Toy Foundation

The Toy Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need, The Toy Foundation is dedicated to creating a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary benefits of play. The Toy Foundation works towards this vision through two program areas, Toy Chest, a toy distribution initiative, and Play Fund, a grant distribution initiative. By working together, The Toy Foundation has delivered the power of play to 36 million children in need worldwide. To learn more and support The Toy Foundation, visit toyfoundation.org.

