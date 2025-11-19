Viasat Amara Selected to Power High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi on Azerbaijan Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines and Viasat have officially signed a strategic agreement at the Dubai Airshow 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the national carrier of Azerbaijan, have officially signed a strategic agreement at the Dubai Airshow 2025 to introduce high-speed, streaming-capable in-flight Wi-Fi across the airline’s new fleet.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and Mr. Don Buchman, President, Aviation at Viasat Inc., during a ceremony that underscored both companies shared commitment to innovation and delivering a superior passenger experience.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan Airlines will equip twenty new aircraft—including Airbus A320 family and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner models—with Viasat Amara, the company’s next-generation in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution. The system is engineered to deliver a high-quality, streaming-capable internet experience powered by advanced satellite network design, state-of-the-art hardware, and a suite of digital products.

The collaboration will also introduce a wireless in-flight entertainment (W/IFE) platform, providing passengers with a rich library of content directly accessible on their personal devices. The first connected aircraft have already entered service.

“We’re proud to partner with Azerbaijan Airlines as they bring high-speed, streaming-capable in-flight Wi-Fi to their passengers for the first time,” said Don Buchman, President, Aviation, Viasat. “With Viasat Amara, they will be delivering a premium digital experience in the sky. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and elevating the passenger journey.”

“Cooperation with Viasat marks another significant step for Azerbaijan Airlines in enhancing onboard service. Signing this agreement at Dubai Airshow highlights the international importance of the project and our commitment to innovation. With the introduction of high-speed Wi-Fi, we will offer passengers a new level of comfort and connectivity during their journey,” emphasized Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Azerbaijan Airlines will offer in-flight Wi-Fi for free to its Business Class passengers and top-tier loyalty members, bringing new opportunities to enhance the passenger experience across its growing international network.

Viasat Amara is an offering within the company’s Communication Services segment.

Increasing Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi

Viasat’s 2024 Passenger Experience Survey found that 75% of passengers say they’re more likely to rebook with an airline offering quality in-flight Wi-Fi, which is made possible with Viasat’s global, high-capacity satellite network. Viasat Amara helps airlines create a differentiated, scalable, forward-thinking onboard passenger experience, by integrating proven technology and capabilities with multi-network, multi-orbit systems, guaranteed quality of service, flexible business models, and a suite of best-in-class digital products.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

About Azerbaijan Airlines

AZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global aviation market. Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL’s strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA’s CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements related to Viasat’s next-generation in-flight connectivity solution, Viasat Amara; ; and the introduction of Viasat’s in-flight connectivity service on Azerbaijan Airlines’ aircraft, including the number of planes to be equipped. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellite, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

