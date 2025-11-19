Market Shift in 2025: Bitcoin Holders Assess XRP Tundra’s Utility and Structure



XRP Tundra reports increasing interest from Bitcoin holders as its dual-token presale progresses through advanced phases, offering structured pricing and ledger-based utility.

CÓRDOBA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra released new details on its ongoing presale, now in Phase 12, as investors continue evaluating alternative assets in a shifting 2025 market environment. The project’s model combines a dual-token system with on-ledger utility features for XRP, designed to give holders governance rights, system access, and early entry into its yield-oriented ecosystem ahead of public launch.

Interest From Bitcoin Holders in Search of Utility

Bitcoin’s performance in recent months has led many long-term holders to reassess diversification strategies while maintaining exposure to transparent and verifiable blockchain infrastructure. XRP Tundra’s framework aligns with this trend by offering a presale structure where every purchase grants both tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger.

Although the on-ledger utility functions for XRP are not yet live, presale participants lock in early access to Cryo Vaults once they open. These vaults will support fixed-term participation options of up to 90 days, offering projected yields of up to 20% APY. All vault interactions are designed to occur without custodial rehypothecation, reflecting the project’s emphasis on asset transparency and verifiable settlement.

Phase 12 Presale Structure

The presale price for TUNDRA-S in Phase 12 is $0.214, accompanied by an 8% bonus issued in additional tokens. All buyers receive free TUNDRA-X allocations at the current reference price of $0.107, maintaining the two-token model introduced in earlier stages.

At launch, TUNDRA-S is set to open at $2.50, while TUNDRA-X will begin at $1.25, based on the project’s previously published pricing framework. These figures serve as reference points for buyers assessing long-term value relative to current presale levels. The fixed model has remained consistent across all phases, with adjustments only to the active phase price and corresponding bonus rate.

The dual-token approach is intended to maintain clear differentiation between governance and utility. TUNDRA-X operates on the XRP Ledger as the governance and reserve asset, while TUNDRA-S functions on Solana, supporting yield distribution, liquidity activity, and planned integrations with external DeFi applications.

Tokenomics and Distribution

XRP Tundra uses a fixed dual-token supply of 200 million TUNDRA-X on XRPL and 100 million TUNDRA-S on Solana, with no ability to mint additional tokens. Both supplies are divided across presale, reward pools, liquidity, team allocations, and long-term ecosystem growth.

For TUNDRA-X, the presale allocation represents 40% of supply, followed by 25% dedicated to Cryo Vault reward distribution. Team and advisor allocations follow a locked and vested schedule, while additional supply is reserved for liquidity and development initiatives. These distributions are documented in the project’s whitepaper and designed to create predictable, transparent supply flow.

For TUNDRA-S, the Solana-based utility token, 40% is allocated to the presale, with the remainder supporting vault rewards, Solana-specific development, ecosystem reserves, and operational needs. Emission schedules for both tokens are fixed, with reward mechanisms drawn from pre-allocated pools rather than inflationary minting.

Fees collected through Cryo Vault interactions route into the system’s “Cryo Furnace,” which automatically splits them between token burning, reward replenishment, and ecosystem funding, contributing to ongoing supply reduction and long-term sustainability.

Verification, Audits, and Transparency

The project has completed audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and FreshCoins , each reviewing core components of the token contracts and presale mechanics. The development team has also undergone KYC verification through Vital Block , with the certification publicly accessible.

The combination of on-ledger utility, cross-chain token design, and phase-based presale pricing has positioned XRP Tundra as a notable entrant in the 2025 altcoin landscape. With Bitcoin investors looking for mechanisms that incorporate yield, governance, and verifiable asset flows, the project’s structure aligns with current market demands without relying on short-term speculation.

As utility functions move closer to launch and presale phases continue, participation levels are expected to remain closely watched by analysts reviewing demand for utility-driven assets across XRPL and Solana.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a blockchain initiative designed to expand XRP’s functionality through on-ledger utility and a dual-token system distributed across the XRPL and Solana networks. The project’s mission focuses on combining predictable reward mechanisms, governance participation, and cross-chain interoperability with transparent tokenomics and open documentation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Media Contact:

Tim Fénix

contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84742e22-75ae-4cf7-a1d4-66f20dfc5754