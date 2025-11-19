High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market to Reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Precise Analytical Testing and Advancing Lab Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market size was valued at USD 5.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2032, registering a steady CAGR of 5.64% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. Growth is supported by rising demand for advanced analytical tools across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, food testing, and environmental monitoring. HPLC continues to be an essential technology in quality control, regulatory testing, and drug development as global standards for precision and reproducibility strengthen.





The United States remains the largest market in North America. The U.S. HPLC market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.07%. This growth is fueled by a well-developed research ecosystem, strict FDA quality standards, and early adoption of automated, high-throughput and ultra-high performance systems.

Major Companies in the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Include:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

GE Healthcare (Cytiva)

JASCO Corporation

Gilson

Other players

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The instruments segment dominated the high-performance liquid chromatography market share in 2024 with 49.20% due to technological development (high-throughput and UHPLC systems, other automated and more precise instruments) in terms of more developed and gradually new segments (emerging markets). The consumables & accessories segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as columns, solvents, vials, filters, and other components are frequently used in routine HPLC applications.

By Application

The clinical research applications segment dominated the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market in 2024 with a 42.31% market share due to its essential use in drug development, pharmacokinetic studies, and therapeutic drug monitoring. The diagnostic applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased demand for accurate and early detection solutions for diseases.

By End-Use

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the high-performance liquid chromatography market share in 2024 with 58.5%, as the HPLC systems are extensively used for various applications such as drug discovery, development, quality control, and regulatory purposes. The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing emphasis on biomedical research and life sciences.

Regional Insights:

North America holds the largest market share for the high-performance liquid chromatography market with 32.43% in 2024 due to a well-established healthcare industry, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and the presence of major Key HPLC system manufacturers in this region.

The high-performance liquid chromatography market in the Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth with a 6.21% CAGR over the forecast period, with a steady surge in life science investments, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and higher market penetration of advanced lab technologies.

Recent Developments:

October 2024 – Agilent Technologies Inc. launched its second-generation Agilent InfinityLab LC Series portfolio, which includes the 1290 Infinity II LC, 1260 Infinity II Prime LC, and 1260 Infinity II LC systems. All the models are also offered in biocompatible versions, which advance performance and versatility for broad applications of liquid chromatography.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report Scope

