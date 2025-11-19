Publication of a Prospectus

Publication of Prospectus

Diversified Energy Company (the “Company”, “NewCo” or “Diversified”) is pleased to confirm that the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) has approved the prospectus dated 19 November 2025 (the “Prospectus”) in relation to, among other things, the admission of the ordinary shares of common stock of the Company to listing on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities (together, “Admission”), and the Prospectus has been published by the Company.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on Diversified's website within the Investors section at https://ir.div.energy/reports-announcements and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Subject to final court and other regulatory approvals, it is anticipated that the scheme will become effective on or around November 21, 2025. The shares of the Company are expected to be listed on the NYSE, and Admission is expected to become effective on or around November 24, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Media Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These forward-looking statements, which contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "seek", "continue", "aim", "target", "projected", "plan", "goal", "achieve", “opportunity” and words of similar meaning, reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations and are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment the Company will operate in and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. No representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, including the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 , filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the risk factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Prospectus published by Diversified and approved by the FCA. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers expressly disclaim any obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.