zSpace Unveils Precision Measurement to Power Next-Gen Workforce Training

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced the release of Precision Measurement by zSpace , an immersive training application designed to enhance Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs focused on manufacturing, machining, and quality assurance.

Precision Measurement enables learners to explore measurement concepts and work with precision tools through interactive, hands-on simulations. Built for the zSpace AR/VR platform, the application revolutionizes how students engage with geometric tolerances and the mechanical processing fundamentals that drive modern manufacturing.

Through realistic 3D simulations, students can interact with virtual measuring instruments, evaluate tolerances, and detect errors in real time—all within a safe and engaging learning environment. By combining visual immersion with technical accuracy, zSpace helps educators bridge the gap between classroom instruction and industry expectations.





Precision Measurement by zSpace

“Precision measurement is one of the most essential yet challenging skills to teach in manufacturing and mechanical CTE programs,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “This application allows students to safely practice, make mistakes, and master complex measurement concepts—preparing them for certification pathways and high-demand careers.”

Designed for high school and postsecondary CTE programs, Precision Measurement provides a scalable and cost-effective alternative to expensive physical equipment. Educators can use the application to reinforce lessons, assess student progress, and connect learning outcomes to real-world technical standards and certifications.

Students gain hands-on experience in geometric tolerances, precision tools, and error detection through interactive AR/VR simulations. Modules cover essential measurement concepts and industry-standard instruments. At the same time, learners engage in hands-on measurement practice, tolerance evaluation, and error analysis to build confidence and accuracy in real-world inspection tasks.

Precision Measurement joins zSpace’s expanding portfolio of immersive CTE applications that support pathways in Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive Technology, Health Science, and Engineering—helping schools meet industry demands while engaging students through hands-on, technology-enhanced learning.

Meet zSpace at ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2025

zSpace will showcase Precision Measurement and its full portfolio of immersive AR/VR learning solutions at ACTE’s CareerTech VISION, taking place on Wednesday, December 10, and Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit Booth #702 to experience hands-on demonstrations and learn how zSpace is transforming CTE education.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.



Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860 | ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e78ab69b-c93c-4645-a9b5-b491714dc95c