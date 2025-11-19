Datanomix and Fulcrum Modernize Manufacturing Tech Stacks with Seamless ERP + Production Monitoring Integration





NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datanomix , the leader in Data-Powered Production™ intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership and seamless integration with Fulcrum , the industry-leading modern cloud ERP platform built specifically for manufacturers. Together, the two companies are helping customers move beyond legacy systems and siloed data by unifying job planning, scheduling, and live production tracking—without the need for costly integration, middleware, and manual data entry.

This integration represents a major step forward in modernizing the manufacturing industry's technology ecosystem, combining Fulcrum’s cloud-native ERP with Datanomix’s real-time machine data insights. It’s a shift from reactive, disconnected systems to a proactive, intelligent production environment—one that gives manufacturers complete visibility and control over performance, delivery, and profitability.

“Old tech stacks are holding manufacturers back,” said Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. “This partnership with Fulcrum helps companies turn tech debt into advanced manufacturing capabilities. It’s not just about connecting software—it’s about unlocking real business value.”

Fulcrum automatically shares work order information, including quantity and due dates, labor tracking, and target cycle time. In return, Datanomix benchmarks actual machine performance against those targets in real time, giving manufacturers a clear view of what’s running well, what’s falling behind, and where to take action—without relying on manual updates or gut feel.

“At Fulcrum, it’s our goal to deliver a connected, digital manufacturing network,” said Sunny Han, Founder and CEO of Fulcrum. “To do that, we need to be fluent in three languages: technology, manufacturing, and people. It’s rare to find a company that cares as much about all three of these languages as we do, and we’ve found a match in Datanomix. That alignment is why this partnership works—it enables faster development, tighter integration, and an aligned roadmap.”

Customers See Results from the Integration

Manufacturers like Reata Engineering and OMW Corporation are already seeing the impact of connecting Datanomix and Fulcrum to drive performance.

“OMW’s most pressing issue is speed to growth,” said Michael Langston, President & COO of OMW. “A few years ago, we figured out that every 4% gain in OEE represents about $1 million in capital equipment we don’t have to buy. Buying capacity is great, and we’re doing that as quickly as we can. But increasing capacity by improving efficiency is better.

With Fulcrum and Datanomix, we’re able to make better decisions and better track parts through our process. For the first time, we have real-time insight into our operations. And we’re just scratching the surface.”

“Fulcrum has all the info down the pipeline, but Datanomix has the real-time view of machining,” said Adam Zaouague, Automation & Data Specialist at Reata. “The quality of life and stress relief for our team has been a huge win. We used to make overtime decisions based on gut feel. Now we know exactly when a job is at risk and how to respond—whether that’s adding a second machine, approving overtime, or shifting priorities.”

To see how Reata Engineering leverages Datanomix and Fulcrum for real-time job tracking, predictive planning, and actionable insights to improve performance on the floor, check out the video blog .



Available Now

The Datanomix + Fulcrum integration is now available to joint customers. For more information, visit the Datanomix website at www.datanomix.io/fulcrum or join a live webinar with Reata Engineering on December 4 at 2 pm ET .



About Datanomix

Datanomix specializes in empowering manufacturers of all sizes to boost productivity and profitability with its Data-Powered Production™ solutions. The company’s core offerings include its flagship Production Monitoring system, G-Code Cloud™, TMAC AI™, and Tooling CPU Analytics. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes machine-generated data to uncover the root causes of production challenges and provides prescriptive coaching to resolve them. For more information, visit www.datanomix.io .

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is a cloud-based ERP platform built specifically for manufacturers, connecting systems and people together. With real-time visibility, intuitive interfaces, and a modern tech stack, Fulcrum helps shops manage everything from quoting and scheduling to shipping and invoicing.

