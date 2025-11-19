Netcapital Partners to Integrate Primary Issuance and Blockchain-Native Secondary Trading

Plans to support digital securities, tokenized real-world assets, and expanded private-market liquidity

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (“Netcapital” or the “Company”), a digital private-capital-markets ecosystem, today announced plans to expand its platform to include support for compliant blockchain-based digital assets, amid accelerating interest in tokenized securities and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like real estate.

Since 2016, Netcapital’s SEC-registered funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., has helped more than 300 companies raise capital under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). In November 2024, Netcapital Securities Inc. was approved as a FINRA-member broker-dealer to support capital raises under Regulation A+ and Regulation D. Together, these entities provide Netcapital with a strong pipeline of companies and investors for the expanded platform.

In June, Netcapital entered into a software-licensing agreement with Horizon Globex GmbH (“Horizon”), the technology company powering the Upstream market and global trading app. Under the terms of the license, Horizon is developing a blockchain-based platform for Netcapital, paired with a Netcapital-branded mobile application.

Netcapital is also partnering with Silicon Prairie Holdings Inc. (“SPHI”), which provides critical regulatory infrastructure. SPHI includes a registered broker-dealer, Silicon Prairie Capital Partners (“SPCP”), which operates an SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) that enables secondary trading of securities previously sold pursuant to exemptions such as REG-CF, REG-D and REG-A and privately issued shares with digital book-entry representation via compliant, auditable order execution, settlement, and recordkeeping. Additionally, Silicon Prairie Registrar & Transfer (“SPRT”) serves as an SEC-registered transfer agent.

By combining Netcapital’s primary-market access, Horizon’s blockchain smart contract technology stack, and SPHI’s regulatory infrastructure, the enhanced platform is expected to enable a wider range of compliant offerings and secondary trading, including security tokens, tokenized RWAs, and offerings under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D.

“We believe that blockchain technology and tokenization present opportunities to enhance global access, transparency, and efficiency in private capital markets,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Through this initiative, we aim to significantly expand opportunities for capital formation and liquidity for companies and investors.”

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

About Horizon Globex GmbH

Horizon Globex GmbH, which powers Upstream, the first large-scale application of our compliance and trading technology by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange Ltd. (MERJ). Horizon Globex GmbH is a fintech company that develops, licenses and powers securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of tokenized securities. Visit https://horizonfintex.com.

About Silicon Prairie

Silicon Prairie operates a comprehensive CapTech (Capital Technology) group of companies providing end-to-end software-as-a-service and regulated entities under a private label business model to issuers, funding portals, broker-dealers, angel groups, and family offices. Since launching in 2016 as an investment crowdfunding portal, the company has steadily built a rare regulatory infrastructure including an SEC-registered Transfer Agent (2018) and an SEC/FINRA Broker-Dealer (2020) that obtained Alternative Trading System (ATS) approval in 2023. Silicon Prairie's integrated platform combines traditional securities infrastructure with blockchain technology to democratize capital markets access through compliant, innovative solutions. Visit: https://sphi.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com