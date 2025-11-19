OUKITEL Black Friday Deal 2025: Enjoy Up to 34% Savings on Trailblazing Smartphone Innovations

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday 2025 is almost here, and OUKITEL, a global leader in rugged outdoor technology, is unveiling its biggest deal ever. This mega sale features four flagship rugged devices: WP100 Titan, WP200 Pro, and WP60, along with the WP56. Boasting the world’s largest 33,000mAh battery and a built-in projector, the first-ever 7.2-inch display, and an innovative modular earbud, these models are engineered to deliver an unparalleled experience for the most demanding users. Perfect for outdoor adventures, entertainment, and work, these smartphones usher in the next generation of mobile technology. The Black Friday sale is live from November 13th, with discounts of up to 34% off exclusively at the OUKITEL Official Store.





OUKITEL WP100 Titan: only $665.99 (32% Off)

The WP100 Titan stands as a true pinnacle of mobile innovation, driven by the world’s first 33,000mAh battery and a built-in projector. Its enormous battery makes it a reliable companion for camping, hiking, or off-grid adventures, while 18W reverse charging ensures that all essential devices remain powered. The 100-lumen projector transforms the smartphone into a portable cinema, providing cinematic-quality visuals for movies, videos, and games. Meanwhile, the 1200-lumen camping light offers ultra-bright illumination, keeping users safe even in the darkest environments.

OUKITEL WP200 Pro: only $531 (24% Off)

Challenging conventions in what rugged smartphones can achieve, the WP200 Pro combines flagship-level performance with a revolutionary modular design. It sets a new benchmark with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, enabling effortless multitasking and limitless content storage. The modular earphone also doubles as a smartwatch, allowing users to enjoy music, take calls hands-free, and monitor their health. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the WP200 Pro guarantees unmatched speed and responsiveness. Its 108MP AI main camera enables capturing professional-grade images.

OUKITEL WP60: only $329.99 (34% Off)

The WP60, one of the best entertainment smartphones of 2025, pushes industry boundaries with the world’s first 7.2-inch display and a bold mecha-inspired design. With its ultra-large display, complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers a wider, more detailed view. The mecha-inspired design, paired with a slim 14.9mm frame, gives the WP60 a futuristic look while remaining exceptionally lightweight and portable. Built for intensive use, it features a giant 10,000mAh battery with reverse charging.

OUKITEL WP56: only $334.8 (16% Off)

For those seeking an all-terrain rugged smartphone, the OUKITEL WP56 is a best-in-class choice, engineered for endurance and versatility. Equipped with 3W dual speakers delivering up to 128dB, it ensures users never miss important alerts or emergency calls. The massive 16,000mAh battery, with 18W reverse charging, keeps users connected through long shifts and multi-day adventures. Its super-bright camping light easily illuminates entire campsites or hiking trails, while SOS and Strobe modes provide reliable emergency signaling when needed.

The Black Friday deal is running until Dec 3rd. Grab this perfect opportunity to upgrade to a rugged device without breaking the bank.

