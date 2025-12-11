OUKITEL Officially Announces Christmas Deal 2025: Premium Rugged Devices to Make the Holidays Memorable

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas 2025 approaches, finding a perfect gift for loved ones can be challenging. To make the choice easier, Oukitel presents five top-tier devices sure to impress every recipient. Featuring the world’s first 7.2" display, a massive 33,000mAh battery with an integrated projector, and a versatile dual-screen design, these gadgets combine cutting-edge performance with groundbreaking innovation, delivering an exceptional technology experience. Powered by all these capabilities, they stand out as some of 2025’s most remarkable gifts, bringing joy and lasting memories this holiday season, and will be on Christmas deal starting December 12th with up to 32% off at the Oukitel official store.





WP55 Ultra: Ultimate Reliable Thermal Explorer Phone

Imagine wielding the remarkable ability of Gary, the snake from Zootopia 2, using thermal vision to track targets and uncover hidden clues. With the WP55 Ultra, that fantasy becomes reality. Equipped with cutting-edge thermal imaging technology, featuring a 256x192 resolution, the device enables users to effortlessly spot hidden heat sources, identify electrical hazards, and navigate the outdoors with pinpoint accuracy. Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, it delivers lightning-fast performance in every task. Additionally, its colossal 11,000mAh battery ensures reliable power wherever users go.

WP60: Top Pick for Entertainment Enthusiasts

Boasting the world’s first 7.2-inch 120Hz display, the WP60 delivers an unparalleled viewing experience that sets a new standard for smartphones. Its striking cyberpunk design, packed in a sleek 14.9mm profile, offers immersive entertainment while expressing a distinct and bold identity. Equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the WP60 handles multitasking with ease and provides abundant space for apps, photos, and media. Coupled with an unstoppable 10,000mAh battery, it promises uninterrupted performance for the most demanding users.

WP100 Titan: All-Terrain Outdoor Companion

The WP100 Titan combines unrivaled endurance, a portable projector, and an ultra-bright camping light, making it the ultimate all-in-one device built for even the wildest adventures. Its monstrous 33,000mAh battery supports over six months of standby and can charge other essential devices on the go with 18W reverse charging. The 100-lumen projector turns any surface into a screen for movies, streaming, or presentations, while the 1,200-lumen camping light with SOS and Strobe modes provides maximum visibility and emergency signaling even in the darkest nights.

C68 Plus: 2025’s Best Budget Smartphone

Featuring a versatile dual-screen design and exceptional affordability, the C68 Plus ranks as this year’s must-have budget smartphone. Its 7.2" main display with a 120Hz refresh rate promises cinema-level visuals and silky-smooth responsiveness. The 1.81" secondary screen makes it easy to check notifications, weather, and music, while also serving as a perfect selfie preview with AI-powered gesture and smile capture. Powered by a 6,000mAh battery, the C68 Plus keeps the fun going all day on a single charge.

P2001 Plus: Premier Portable Power Station for Home and Beyond

The P2001 Plus power station is recognized as a premier Christmas gift pick, providing clean and reliable backup power with a robust 2048Wh capacity for the home, camping trips, and off-grid adventures. Thanks to its 1800W AC input, it charges up to 80% in just one hour. The adjustable charging knobs, ranging from 400W to 1800W, offer customizable speeds for improved efficiency and safety. Featuring a robust 2400W AC output, the P2001 Plus power station can effortlessly power nearly 99% of daily essential devices.

Oukitel’s Christmas 2025 promotion runs until December 31st, making it the perfect chance to surprise family or friends with any of these premium devices.

