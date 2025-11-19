Viasat Announces Appointment of Barbara Frenkel to its Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the appointment of Barbara Frenkel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With this appointment, Viasat’s Board is comprised of eight directors, six of whom are independent.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barbara to our Board and look forward to her insight and contributions," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of Viasat. "Barbara's deep expertise in the transport sector comes at a pivotal time, with the potential mass market adoption of direct-to-device connectivity opening the door for a significant opportunity underpinned by connected and autonomous vehicle secular growth trends. Her proven track record in managing complex global supply chains and building partnerships will be invaluable as we drive large-scale adoption of satellite connectivity for transport and mobility use cases.”

Ms. Frenkel brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the automotive sector. She recently served as an Executive Board Member at Porsche AG and is a current member of the Foundation Council for the Munich Security Council Foundation. During her time at Porsche AG, Ms. Frenkel was responsible for the company’s global procurement strategy, building strong partnerships within the automotive industry and beyond, and creating an innovative, world-class supply chain. Prior to joining Porsche AG in 2001, Ms. Frenkel held leadership roles at leading automotive companies including TRW Automotive, Valeo, and Helsa Werke. She studied chemistry at the University of Bayreuth and rubber technology at Leibniz University Hannover in Germany.

About Viasat

