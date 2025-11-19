Yodeck Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Lists for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yodeck , the Intelligent Digital Signage Platform™ of choice for organizations worldwide, has been named to both the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, marking the company’s second consecutive year among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Yodeck secured the No. 1412 position on the Inc. 5000 and No. 252 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This improves on last year's results, when Yodeck claimed the No. 1612 and No. 354 positions, respectively. With 317% growth over three years, Yodeck continues to shape the future of intelligent digital signage. This momentum is the result of continuous innovation in pursuit of an ambitious product roadmap. Over the past year, Yodeck has added new integrations, simplified automation, and supported customers to maximize their investment in digital signage.

"Being recognized with these awards for two consecutive years speaks to the positive impact we're making for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide,” said Vangelis Mihalopoulos, co-founder and CEO at Yodeck. “Growth is one of our core values, but that doesn't just mean revenue. We're constantly striving to grow the ways we support our customers and empower our employees. Our goal is to continue building an exceptional business together. Revenue growth is simply the outcome of delivering real value to our audience."

With more than 55,000 customers and 250,000+ screens deployed across 135+ countries, Yodeck helps organizations in retail, restaurants, offices, education, manufacturing, and beyond deliver dynamic, eye-catching communication at scale. The platform’s cloud-native design allows teams to manage, automate, and personalize visual content seamlessly and securely, driving greater engagement, agility, and operational efficiency.

The momentum Yodeck has achieved reflects a larger transformation in how organizations communicate. As digital signage evolves into an intelligent, automated channel for real-time content and data, it is becoming a key driver of business performance. Industry analysts at Grand View Research project the market will reach $45.9 billion by 2030, fueled by innovators like Yodeck that are redefining how communication drives results.

“The brands that are winning right now are leveraging their everyday communications to generate real business impact,” said James Robins, CMO at Yodeck. “Intelligent digital signage gives organizations the visibility and agility to reach people with the right message at the right time, helping them anticipate their audiences’ needs and create communication that inspires action.”

To learn more about how Yodeck is helping organizations transform communication into impact, visit www.yodeck.com .