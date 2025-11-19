Fold Launches Affiliate Program as Bitcoin Gift Card Gains Momentum on Holiday Gift Guides





PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced the launch of its brand-new affiliate program. The initiative creates opportunities for content creators, influencers, and digital publishers to partner with Fold and earn commissions on sales generated through unique affiliate links.

As shoppers prepare for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the final stretch of the holiday season, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ is emerging as one of the most original and meaningful gift ideas of the year. Unlike traditional gift cards or material items that lose value over time, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card gives recipients a simple way to start saving in bitcoin, something that can grow in value long after the holidays are over.

At launch, the affiliate program will focus on driving awareness and sales of the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, the first and easiest way to give bitcoin as a gift. Available online at foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card and through select retailers including Kroger and Giftcards.com, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card lets consumers purchase and send bitcoin instantly with no technical setup required.

“Fold’s affiliate program opens new doors for creators and partners to participate in the growing bitcoin economy,” said Abigail Akzin, Head of Marketing at Fold. “Our goal is to make bitcoin part of everyday life. This program allows affiliates to share that mission and introduce more people to the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, which is the simplest way to give bitcoin and start saving in something that holds lasting value.”

Fold has partnered with Impact, a global partnership marketing platform, to accelerate its expansion into partnership marketing through performance PR, deal syndication, and creator collaborations. The program enables a wide range of content partners, including creators, blogs, review sites, deal sites, and more, to monetize content using unique links to Fold. In addition to working with Impact, Fold has partnered with Skimlinks and plans to add more press and influencer networks within the Impact ecosystem to enable content creators to monetize their links however they prefer.

In 2026, Fold will expand its affiliate program to include additional product lines such as the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™ and app installs, giving affiliates a broader opportunity to promote the company’s full suite of bitcoin-powered financial products.

Affiliates will enjoy:

A diverse product suite including the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, gift cards from hundreds of top brands such as Amazon, Apple, Nike, DoorDash, Home Depot, and Uber, the Fold Debit Card™, custody and exchange, and the upcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™

Competitive commissions, starting at $9 per sale

Expansive creative support including banners, copy, and campaign assets

No promo codes or expirations to manage

Access to a dedicated in-house account manager



How to Join:

Interested affiliates can learn more and sign up by visiting Fold on Impact (Impact ID: 6656510) or by contacting affiliates@foldapp.com .



About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With nearly 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For more information, visit foldapp.com or download the Fold app from the App Store or Google Play .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@foldapp.com

For affiliate inquires, please contact:

Mike Currey

Affiliate Manager

affiliates@foldapp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2720b4c8-d030-48ca-9524-e1d6911741c1