Teva Launches Rise: A Global Open Innovation Platform to Accelerate AI, Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, Digital Health and Biotech Breakthroughs for Pharma’s Biggest Challenges

First cohort features 7 real-world challenges across R&D, manufacturing and supply chain, commercial and medical affairs

Teva's first-ever global innovation platform aims to accelerate patient impact and drive business transformation, as part of its Pivot to Growth Strategy

Rise will enable startups and tech players worldwide to validate their solutions in real-world settings, scaling impact across Teva's global ecosystem including in the U.S., Europe, Israel and beyond

TEL AVIV, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today unveiled Teva Rise, a global open innovation platform designed to harness the power of a variety of disruptive technologies including AI, industry 4.0 smart manufacturing, digital health and biotech, by connecting startups and technology companies with Teva’s business units. The initiative aims to co-create solutions for the challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, and to drive patient impact and business transformation in line with Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy.

The launch of Teva Rise comes at a pivotal moment for the pharmaceutical industry, as AI and digital transformation reshape and accelerate drug development, manufacturing, and patient care. By opening its doors to global innovators, Teva is accelerating the adoption of next-generation technologies and strengthening its transformation into a leading biopharmaceutical company. The platform will create access for startups, and tech players around the globe to validate their solutions in real-world settings and enable them to scale their impact across Teva's global ecosystem through partnership model.

Teva launches its Rise program with a call for startups to create solutions for seven challenges across R&D, manufacturing and supply chain, and commercial:

Human-Predictive Platforms for Testing Biologics: seeking validated, scalable human-predictive platforms (e.g., organ-on-chip, advanced cell culture) in preclinical drug development. AI-Powered Protocol Design for Clinical Trial Simulations: leveraging machine learning and predictive analytics to simulate clinical trial outcomes, optimize protocol parameters, reduce amendments, and improve patient recruitment and retention. Revolutionizing Patient Experience of Long-acting Injectables: exploring digital health tools, smart devices, or behavioral science solutions that monitor, support, and enhance patient perception of long-acting injectable therapies, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Tender Value Optimization: implementing advanced analytics platforms and AI-driven decision support to maximize value, profitability, and competitive performance in global pharmaceutical tenders across diverse markets and formats. Asset Reliability & Predictive Maintenance: deploying AI-powered predictive maintenance models and systems that integrate historical and real-time data to proactively improve reliability, efficiency, and uptime of manufacturing assets and sites. Product Quality & Risk Prediction: utilizing AI/ML-based risk assessment tools to provide predictive, actionable insights into product robustness, highlight process risks, and guide mitigation efforts for enhanced quality and compliance. Resource Allocation Intelligence: applying data-driven decision-support systems and AI-powered resource allocation models to enable proactive, optimal decision-making, reduce lost sales, and minimize manual workload during supply chain disruptions or shortages.



Each of the above challenges reflects real-world business priorities and will be sponsored by a senior business leader at Teva. Startups selected during the open call will have the possibility to pilot their solution with Teva, explore routes to integrate it and scale within Teva's global facilities and operations. In line with the company’s accelerated growth strategy and according to estimates, Teva will invest tens of millions of dollars in the coming years in adopting innovative solutions that will provide it with a competitive advantage.

Mark Sabag, EVP International Markets and global sponsor of the Teva Rise program, highlighted the global significance of this moment, noting: “This is an exciting first for Teva. By partnering with start-ups across the globe, we can unlock smarter solutions and innovation. Through Teva Rise, we will forge global partnerships with startups and technology leaders, channeling tens of millions of dollars into solutions that will not only strengthen our business but also deliver meaningful value to patients worldwide. By embracing open innovation and investing ambitiously, we are building a sustainable competitive advantage for Teva and shaping the future of healthcare."

Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, said, "We are accelerating our journey to become a modern, innovative biopharmaceutical leader. Teva Rise is a powerful example of our Pivot to Growth strategy in action - bringing together the best minds and technologies to solve real-world challenges faster. By opening our doors to global innovators, we’re not just modernizing how we work; we’re transforming the future of healthcare for patients everywhere.”

Get Involved

Startups and technology partners worldwide are invited to apply at www.tevarise.com for the opportunity to collaborate, pilot solutions, and scale impact within Teva’s global ecosystem.

