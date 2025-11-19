Veterinary Hospital Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 7.8% with USD 110.72 Billion Valuation

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Hospital Market is estimated to be valued at USD 65.45 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 110.72 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032. This substantial growth is fueled by the surge in pet ownership, growing awareness of pet health, and continuous advancements in veterinary technology, all of which are contributing to the expanding global market presence.

Global Veterinary Hospital Market Key Takeaways

General health check-ups are expected to remain a highly sought-after service type, accounting for over one-fourth of the global veterinary hospital market share in 2025.

Based on animal type, companion animals segment is slated to hold a prominent market share of 42.1% by 2025.

By ownership model, private veterinary hospitals segment is set to dominate the industry, capturing 32.3% of the market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 38.3% in 2025, is expected to retain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for veterinary hospitals during the forecast period, accounting for 25.2% of the global market share in 2025.

Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest veterinary hospital market analysis outlines key factors driving growth. Increasing pet ownership and growing pet humanization trend are among the most prominent growth drivers.

The global pet adoption rate is increasing significantly, especially after the pandemic. For instance, according to the APPA 2025 Industry Report, around 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This is expected to stimulate growth of the veterinary hospital market.

More people are getting pets, which is driving up the demand for veterinary services. Pet owners treat their animals like family and want to keep them healthy, so they spend more on veterinary care.

High Costs and Shortage of Skilled Veterinarians Limiting Market Growth

The global veterinary hospital market outlook remains optimistic due to rising pet adoption and growing pet humanization trend. However, shortage of skilled veterinary professionals and high cost of advanced equipment might limit market growth to some extent.

There is a shortage of skilled veterinarians across both developed and developing nations. For instance, according to a 2024 survey, about 78% of veterinary hospitals in the U.S. report staffing shortages as their top issue. This could slow down veterinary hospital market growth during the forthcoming period.

Moreover, veterinary hospitals face increasing operational costs, including higher labor expenses, expensive medications, and advanced diagnostic tools. This rise in costs can lead to higher treatment fees for pet owners, potentially limiting the accessibility of veterinary care.

Advancements in Veterinary Technologies Creating Growth Opportunities

Technological innovations like AI diagnostics, telemedicine, and wearable health monitors are transforming veterinary care. These advancements enhance the quality and accessibility of veterinary services.

For example, AI platforms like Heidi Health are being adopted to streamline clinical documentation, improving efficiency and allowing veterinarians to focus more on patient care. These advancements are expected to create lucrative growth avenues for the veterinary hospital market during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Veterinary Hospital Market Trends

Rising awareness of animal health and preventive care is a key growth-shaping trend in the veterinary hospital market. There is a heightened awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of preventive healthcare, leading to increased demand for vaccinations, routine check-ups, and early disease detection. This shift is contributing to the growth of the veterinary hospital market.

Growth in pet insurance is expected to support expansion of veterinary hospital industry during the forecast period. As insurance for pets becomes more accessible, owners are more likely to seek veterinary services, knowing that their expenses will be partially covered.

Leading industry players are expanding their presence across lucrative regions by establishing new veterinary hospitals. For instance, VCA Animal Hospital recently announced the opening of a VCA Dallas Animal Specialty Hospital. This increase in the number of veterinary hospitals will likely boost market revenue growth in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global veterinary hospital industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising pet ownership, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing pet humanization trend, and advancements in veterinary technologies,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Veterinary Hospital Market

Event Description and Impact Pet Humanization and Demographic Shifts Description: There is a rise in pet ownership among millennials and Gen Z. Impact: This increases demand for premium veterinary services and specialized care. Technological Advancements in Veterinary Medicine Description: Veterinary clinics are starting to use AI-powered tools for diagnostics.

Veterinary clinics are starting to use AI-powered tools for diagnostics. Impact: These tools can help vets make more accurate diagnoses, which can make pet owners trust them more and may bring in more money per visit. Regulatory and Policy Support Initiatives Description: Many countries are strengthening animal welfare laws. Impact: In some places, these laws require pets to have health checks and preventive care, which can increase routine visits to veterinary hospitals and clinics.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in veterinary hospital market report include:

Banfield Pet Hospital

VCA Animal Hospitals

BluePearl Pet Hospital

Linnaeus Group

AniCura

PetVet Care Centers

National Veterinary Associates (NVA)

Greencross Vets

CVS Group plc

MedVet

IVC Evidensia

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis

Thrive Pet Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health



Key Developments

In September 2025, VCA Animal Hospital announced the opening of VCA Dallas Animal Specialty Hospital. The new facility will offer specialized care in cardiology, internal medicine, surgery and neurology, medical and radiation oncology, and emergency and critical care.

In June 2025, Banfield Pet Hospital introduced its first Senior Care Optimum Wellness Plans to help older pets stay healthy. These plans focus on the special health needs of senior dogs and cats, offering thorough check-ups and care to catch age-related health problems early.

Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

General Health Check-ups

Diagnostics and Imaging

Surgery and Orthopedic Care

Dentistry

Emergency and Critical Care

Vaccination and Preventive Care

Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy

Online or Telehealth Veterinary Services

Animal Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, and Others)

Livestock Animals (Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Pigs, and Poultry)

Equine

Exotic and Small Mammals (Rabbits, Guinea, Pigs, etc.)

Avian and Reptiles



Ownership Model Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Private Veterinary Hospitals

Public or Government Veterinary Hospitals

University or Teaching Veterinary Hospitals

Non-profit or Charity Veterinary Hospitals

Facility Size Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Small-scale Veterinary Hospitals (1–10 beds)

Medium-scale Veterinary Hospitals (11–50 beds)

Large-scale Veterinary Hospitals (51+ beds)



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pet Owners

Government Agencies and NGOs

Veterinary Research and Academia

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



