Artificial Intelligence Influence on Solar Energy Market Driving Revenues Projected to Reach $18 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into solar design platforms is accelerating as companies work to automate and enhance the solar project lifecycle. With AI, design platforms can instantly analyze satellite imagery, shading, roof geometry, and energy consumption patterns to create highly customized system proposals. This integration reduces the time needed for manual surveys and engineering work, making project initiation much faster. It improves accuracy, helping installers minimize errors in system sizing, equipment selection, and installation planning. Companies adopting AI-driven design tools are positioning themselves to handle higher project volumes with fewer resources. A report from Grand View Research said that the global solar AI market size was estimated at USD 5.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2030. The report had key Market Trends & Insights: “North America solar AI market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 36.8% share in 2024; Based on technology, the machine learning segment dominated the industry and held a 49.9% share in 2024; Based on application, the Smart Grid Management segment held the largest revenue share in 2024; Based on end use, the industrial segment held the largest revenue share in 2024; North America: Largest market in 2024; Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market.” A.I. Companies active in the markets this week include: PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (NEO: SUNN), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Grand View Research report continued: “AI models are significantly transforming the solar energy industry by improving forecasting accuracy, which is crucial for optimizing energy production and consumption. By integrating real-time weather data with historical energy trends, these models provide more precise predictions about solar energy generation. This enhanced forecasting allows grid operators to better manage the distribution and storage of energy, ensuring that supply meets demand efficiently. As solar energy is intermittent, having accurate predictions helps prevent imbalances and reduces the risk of grid instability or blackouts. AI-driven solutions also enable more effective use of energy storage systems, ensuring that excess energy produced during peak sunlight hours is stored and used during low-generation periods. The integration of solar energy, battery storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming important in the renewable energy market, especially for grid decarbonization… AI models help optimize when and how energy should be stored or distributed, ensuring a consistent flow of carbon-free power, even during non-peak production hours. With growing investments in energy storage and AI capabilities, the solar sector is evolving into a more efficient, responsive, and sustainable energy market. This trend signifies a shift toward more advanced grid integration technologies that will drive the next wave of clean energy innovation.”

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (NEO: SUNN) and Smartlink AI (“Orbit AI”) to Launch the First “Orbital Cloud” for AI Infrastructure into Space

Rocket launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite expected December 2025.

Orbit AI integrates DeStarlink (the first decentralized Starlink-style network) and DeStarAI (orbital AI data centers) into a unified space infrastructure where data can flow, compute, and verify in Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) powered by Solar Energy.

Technologies and components from NVIDIA, Ethereum Foundation, Galaxy Space, Galactic Energy, SparkX Satellite, and AscendX Aerospace who are existing or planned suppliers.

USD$615B projected Global Satellite Market by 2032

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (NEO: SUNN) (FSE: 103) (“PowerBank” or the “Company"), a leader in distributed solar energy, battery storage, and clean energy infrastructure across North America, is collaborating with Orbit AI in the launch of a revolutionary space initiative known as the Orbital Cloud — where communications, compute, and verification converge in LEO powered by Solar energy.

The mission leverages cutting-edge satellite technology, high-performance AI compute hardware, blockchain verification systems, and clean-energy solutions to demonstrate a next-generation digital infrastructure in orbit.

Strategic Vision - Orbit AI is developing DeStarlink, the first decentralized low-Earth-orbit network for global connectivity, and DeStarAI, a suite of orbital AI data centers powered by solar arrays and naturally cooled in space. Together, these systems form the Orbital Cloud, a unified infrastructure layer designed to enable sovereign, censorship-resistant connectivity and in-orbit compute services.

Through its collaboration with Orbit AI, PowerBank intends to contribute advanced solar energy systems and adaptive thermal control solutions, reflecting its broader shift toward digital asset, data center, and RWA (Real World Asset) infrastructure, where solar power supports digital infrastructure deployments and high-growth AI markets. PowerBank’s contribution focuses on solar power and adaptive thermal technologies essential to future satellite’s “Execution Layer.”

“The next frontier of human innovation isn’t just in space exploration, it’s in building the infrastructure of tomorrow above the Earth,” said Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank. “The combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification, and solar-powered digital infrastructure are projected to exceed $700 billion over the next decade. By integrating solar energy with orbital computing, PowerBank is helping create a globally sovereign, AI-enabled digital layer in space, which is a system that can help power finance, communications, and critical infrastructure.”

“Orbit AI is creating the first truly intelligent layer in orbit — satellites that compute, verify, and optimize themselves autonomously,” said Gus Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartlink AI. “The Orbital Cloud turns space into a platform for AI, blockchain, and global connectivity. By leveraging solar-powered compute payloads and decentralized verification nodes, we are opening an entirely new potentially $700+ billion-dollar market opportunity — one that combines energy, data, and sovereignty to reshape industries from finance to government and Web3. PowerBank’s expertise in advanced solar energy systems will be significant in supporting this initiative.”

As Jeff Bezos recently commented at Italian Tech Week, Turin, Italy, October 2025[1]: “We will be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centres in space in the next couple of decades. These giant training clusters will be better built in space, because we have solar power there, 24/7 — no clouds, no rain, no weather. It already has happened with weather and communication satellites. The next step is going to be data centres and then other kinds of manufacturing.” CONTINUED… Read this and more news for PowerBank Corporation at: https://powerbankcorp.com/news/

In other recent developments and happenings in the Artificial Intelligence market include:

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stepped back into the U.S. bond market for the first time since 2022, raising $15 billion as it continues pouring money into AI infrastructure. The company issued the debt in six parts, according to an SEC filing, giving itself extra room to fund acquisitions, boost working capital, pay down existing debt and, if needed, support stock buybacks.

Demand for the deal was huge right out of the gate. People familiar with the sale told Bloomberg that orders climbed close to $80 billion before easing once borrowing costs improved during the process. Even with the cooldown, the enthusiasm shows how willing investors are to back Big Tech's AI ambitions. It isn't just Amazon: Alphabet recently sold $25 billion across the U.S. and Europe, Meta raised $30 billion in October and Oracle secured $18 billion earlier this year.

China approved the first foreign automaker generative-AI services this week, clearing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) to offer in-car AI assistants to Chinese drivers. Regulators in Shanghai registered Tesla's xBot customer-service model, while Beijing's cyberspace authority listed Mercedes-Benz's virtual assistant.

The approvals let both firms deploy voice assistants that handle customer queries, navigation and media controls after meeting local cybersecurity, data-localization and content-safety requirements. Volvo's cockpit assistant also secured registration in Shanghai, showing regulators will accept foreign models that localize operations.

Marking a new era of industrial innovation, SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI product platforms, announced a milestone integration of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse™ libraries into its IRIS Foundry DataOps platform and IRIS Forge application builder, running on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure cloud and edge infrastructure. Unlike static digital-twin tools, this integration brings live industrial data into 3D digital twins developed using Omniverse libraries, enabling teams to simulate entire plants or production lines in minutes instead of weeks—reducing the time to insight and accelerating operational improvements. Unveiled at Microsoft Ignite, this integration brings together transformative 3D modeling, real-time simulation, and enterprise-grade AI to accelerate digital transformation for refineries, manufacturers, energy producers, and process industry leaders worldwide.

As industrial organizations increasingly move from AI pilots to full-scale production, they face complex challenges: how to visualize and optimize diverse, distributed operations in real time; how to break down data silos across sites and assets; and how to empower teams with actionable insight for better, faster decisions. This solution—integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries into IRIS Foundry, running in Microsoft Azure—enables users to build dynamic applications within minutes using IRIS Forge. These applications support collaborative simulations, 3D visualizations, and interactive modelling, while enhancing operational intelligence and allowing one-click deployment to the Azure cloud.

Built on Microsoft Azure’s cloud and edge infrastructure, the integration uses Azure Kubernetes Service for orchestration, Azure Entra ID for secure access, Azure Edge Runtime for near-real-time processing, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) for native connectivity with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams.

