Military UAV Sector Forecast to Surpass $40+ Billion as Modern Warfare Evolves

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, have become a transformative technology in modern defense and military operations, reshaping strategies from reconnaissance to precision strike capabilities. Military drones offer armed forces enhanced situational awareness, reduced risk to personnel, and cost-efficient mission profiles across surveillance, target acquisition, logistics, and electronic warfare. As autonomous systems incorporating artificial intelligence and advanced sensor suites continue to mature, they are increasingly integral to networked battlefield operations and force multipliers in contested environments. Active Companies in the drone and UAV industries looking for the latest opportunities may include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO).

From an investment perspective, the global military drone market is on a strong upward trajectory, driven by rising defense budgets, geopolitical instability, and rapid technological innovation. According to recent industry forecasts, the military UAV market was valued at roughly $15.1 billion in 2024 and could reach approximately $29.8 billion by 2030, reflecting robust compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in the low-double digits over the next several years. Another projection points toward the broader military drone segment growing to around $47 billion by 2032, buoyed by increased governmental drone spending and AI integration into unmanned platforms. More expansive analyses even suggest the global military drones sector could approach $187 billion by 2034 under aggressive adoption and modernization scenarios.

For investors and strategic stakeholders monitoring defense technology trends, these projections highlight significant market potential and revenue opportunities in both prime manufacturing and the expanding ecosystem of drone-related services, software, and counter-drone solutions. Venture capital and private equity interest in defense tech companies—including those specializing in autonomous UAVs, AI guidance systems, and battlefield communications—has surged, with major funding rounds and mergers signaling strong confidence in long-term defense drone demand. This sustained growth suggests that well-positioned firms in the military UAV value chain may benefit from accelerated adoption and heightened defense procurement priorities worldwide.

ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Subsidiary Initiates Green UAS Application for ZenaDrone 1000 to Strengthen U.S. Defense and Government Procurement Prospects - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that its ZenaDrone subsidiary has formally initiated the Green UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft System) certification application process for its ZenaDrone 1000 (ZD1000). The ZenaDrone Flagship product is a heavy-lift multifunction AI drone platform intended for potential inclusion on approved procurement pathways for the U.S. Department of War (DoW) and government buyers upon successful certification.

“Initiating the Green UAS certification process for the ZenaDrone 1000 is a crucial step in expanding our U.S. defense and government engagement,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Secure, NDAA-aligned drone systems are increasingly becoming a baseline requirement for federal procurement. By advancing ZD1000 through the Green UAS pathway, our heavy-lift platform is on the path to deliver critical ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and cargo capabilities for defense missions. Our initiation of this application process also reinforces our commitment to cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and American-aligned innovation.”

Green UAS certification is a compliance and cybersecurity framework developed by AUVSI, the leading trade association for the uncrewed systems industry, in collaboration with the U.S. DoW. It ensures that drones are free of components from foreign adversaries and meet rigorous standards for cybersecurity, data protection, and supply chain integrity. The Green UAS certification process is expected to be streamlined for faster approvals under recent Executive Orders, which will pave the way for better alignment with Blue UAS certification, for which it is also a required precursor. Blue UAS builds on Green UAS by providing higher assurance for mission-critical defense operations. It enables streamlined DoW procurement, faster contract approvals, and deployment in sensitive or classified operational environments, ensuring certified platforms are fully trusted for defense and federal applications.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is engineered as an advanced AI-powered VTOL heavy-lift platform optimized for defense use, offering ISR capabilities including real-time surveillance, tactical reconnaissance, and secure data collection, alongside cargo transport and mission-critical payload delivery. Its modular design allows rapid configuration for multi-mission operations in high-risk environments, from infrastructure monitoring to operational logistics support. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announced the sale of a MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Green sensor to Shizuoka University, completing the University’s MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Triple sensor package with 15 narrow, scientifically targeted spectral bands.

Professor Atsuhiro Iio, Faculty of Agriculture, Forest Science and Bioresource Sciences at Shizuoka University, first acquired a RedEdge-P Dual in 2024 to map the diverse vegetation mosaic of the Minami Alps Biosphere Reserve in Southern Japan. His 2025 research documented measurable shifts in leaf-flushing phenology and drought-induced physiological stress linked to regional warming.

JFB Construction Holdings (JFB), a real estate development and construction company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with XTEND, a software-first defense technology company anchored by its AI XTEND Operating System (XOS) in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. Following the closing of the business combination, the joint company is expected to be renamed XTEND AI Robotics and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker “XTND.”

With headquarters and a production facility in Tampa, FL, the combined company expects to be well positioned to become a leading US provider of AI-driven autonomous defense and security solutions. XTEND delivers next-generation autonomous systems for defense, public safety, and private security applications built on its battle proven XOS operating system. XTEND’s products utilize remote operational capabilities, enabling multiple air, ground, and maritime drones to execute complex, dynamic missions with immediate operational readiness.

The Air Force in December said Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) new autonomous drone wingman, known as Talon, is a leading contender to join its collaborative combat aircraft program.

The service also said in a Dec. 22 release that it gave Northrop’s Talon drone the designation YFQ-48A, making it the third CCA to receive an official designation. The Air Force in early 2025 dubbed the first round of CCAs, made by Anduril and General Atomics, the YFQ-44A and YFQ-42A, respectively.

The Air Force wants to create a fleet of CCAs to fly alongside aircraft such as the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and the next generation F-47 as a way to affordably extend the reach of its manned fighters. CCAs are intended to be semi-autonomous, meaning they can fly and attack on their own with minimal direction from nearby pilots.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, proudly announced outstanding results from an internal live testing of its DefendAir™ system.

In the trial, DefendAir successfully intercepted a fast-moving drone traveling at 70 mph using its patented net-launching technology. This marks the first-ever successful net-based interception of a drone at such high speed by ParaZero.

The system demonstrated its capability for real-time, on-the-move protection against rapidly approaching aerial threats. The test simulated a realistic combat scenario of a hostile drone closing in at high speed on ground forces.

