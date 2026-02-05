Drone Survey Operations Drive Scalable Growth in Drones as a Service (DaaS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Survey Operations delivered through a Drones as a Service (DaaS) model are quickly becoming a preferred solution for industries that rely on accurate, real-time data. Construction, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and energy companies are increasingly using drones to perform land surveys, site mapping, and inspections faster and at a lower cost than traditional methods. Instead of owning and operating their own drone fleets, customers can access advanced aerial surveying on demand, improving safety, reducing project timelines, and gaining higher-quality data to support better decision-making. Active Companies in the drone and UAV industries this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX),

From a market standpoint, demand for commercial drone services continues to rise as businesses look for more efficient ways to collect and analyze data. Industry estimates project the global drone services market to exceed $30 billion by 2026, driven by strong adoption of survey and mapping applications. Survey operations represent one of the most widely used and recurring use cases, as companies require frequent updates throughout the life cycle of major projects. This recurring demand supports predictable revenue streams and scalable growth for DaaS providers.

Looking ahead, the Drones as a Service segment itself is expected to reach approximately $8 billion in market value by 2026, supported by improving drone technology, expanded regulatory approvals, and growing acceptance of outsourced aerial services. As regulations continue to evolve and automation increases, survey operations are expected to become faster, more autonomous, and more cost-effective. For investors, Survey Operations within DaaS represent a compelling opportunity tied to long-term infrastructure spending, digital transformation, and the growing need for precise, actionable data across multiple industries.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drone as a Service Announces Initiation of its Golf Course Survey Services Across Florida - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the expansion of its Drone as a Service platform offerings with the initiation of specialized golf course survey and mapping services. The Company will conduct an initial rollout across Florida, with plans for broader U.S. expansion. Over the past 12 months, the Company has completed drone-enabled survey engagements for five championship-level golf courses designed by one of the world’s most renowned former professional golfers and active course architects. With this achievement, a strong drone integration framework and operational foundation have been set for scaling this service across the DaaS network.

“Florida is a premier golf destination known for its large number of championship courses and complex environmental challenges such as turf health and drainage management, making it an ideal launchpad for this service,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Through ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service business, we have already delivered multiple complex surveys for designer-built golf courses using advanced drone mapping and analytics. With this expertise now solidified, we are actively training teams and deploying these capabilities across our other DaaS locations in the state, with the intent to scale golf course survey and maintenance services throughout our national platform.”

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service’s golf course offerings are led by one of its seven Florida-based DaaS locations with teams that have expertise in this area. Using drone-captured data processed through specialized mapping software, the golf course survey and maintenance service delivers accurate topographic, bathymetric (water hazards) and vegetation health insights faster and more efficiently than traditional ground surveys. ZenaTech plans to scale this capability across Florida and ultimately into other key US markets through its DaaS network.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service platform is designed to provide business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations as well as its integration of drones and new services. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Defiance ETFs recently announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RCAT ETF (RCAX), expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to innovative, high-growth companies.

The newest addition, RCAX, is designed for traders who seek magnified, short-term bullish exposure to Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT). By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of RCAT, the fund provides traders with a tactical tool to express short-term upside views on RCAT’s stock performance—within the accessibility and transparency of an ETF structure.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced that its fully owned subsidiary Airobotics has secured a new strategic contract with governmental defense customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The award supports the deployment of Ondas' autonomous unmanned aerial capabilities for national security missions. The contract is expected to be executed over multiple phases, with initial deliveries beginning this year and potential follow-on orders anticipated as deployments expand.

"We are announcing this new contract during the Singapore Airshow this week, reflecting the accelerating demand we are seeing across the Asia-Pacific region for mission-ready autonomous defense systems," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Governments in the region are responding to a rapidly evolving threat environment, particularly for borders, critical infrastructure, and sensitive national assets. Our autonomous platforms are purpose built for these challenges, delivering persistent protection, rapid response, and operational resilience in complex and contested environments."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, recently announced an award to provide Flex FPV Drones and Training to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command units with partner DelMar Aerospace Corporation, a leading provider of advanced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) training, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), for U.S. Government customers.

The partnership with DelMar brings together Draganfly’s operationally proven uncrewed platforms with DelMar Aerospace’s expertise in delivering cutting-edge, mission-relevant UAS instruction to Government operators. Initial training activities include First Person View (FPV) UAS instruction, with a comprehensive curriculum covering FPV assembly, repair, flight operations, advanced mission planning and execution.

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, recently reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Management Commentary - “We continued our momentum into the second quarter through disciplined execution, delivering financial results within our guidance range,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix. “Execution across our Edge AI strategy continued to strengthen during Q2, with several customer programs advancing from development and pilot phases into initial production and deployment.”

