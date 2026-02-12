Global Drones as a Service (DaaS) Opportunity Positioned to Exceed $25 Billion Over the Next Decade

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Drones as a Service (DaaS) is quickly becoming one of the most practical and scalable ways companies are upgrading their survey capabilities without heavy upfront costs. Instead of buying fleets, hiring pilots, and managing compliance internally, businesses can now tap into on-demand drone operations that deliver high-resolution mapping, LiDAR, volumetric analysis, and real-time site data. For industries like construction, mining, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, this means faster turnaround times, safer data collection in hazardous environments, and significantly more accurate datasets than traditional ground surveying methods. Active Companies in the drone and UAV industries looking for the latest opportunities may include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

From an investor standpoint, the shift is about efficiency and recurring revenue. DaaS operates largely on subscription or contract-based models, creating predictable cash flow and long-term customer relationships. Companies are using drone surveys not just for one-off mapping jobs, but for continuous monitoring—tracking construction progress, managing assets, calculating inventory volumes, and supporting regulatory compliance. That repeat usage strengthens margins and drives scalable growth as automation and AI-powered analytics continue to improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

The market opportunity reflects that momentum. The global Drones as a Service market is projected to reach approximately $8 billion by 2026, with longer-term forecasts suggesting expansion toward $25+ billion over the next decade as adoption accelerates across commercial and government sectors. Survey and mapping applications represent one of the largest and fastest-growing segments within DaaS. For investors, this positions drone-enabled survey operations as a high-growth vertical within the broader UAV ecosystem—combining technology innovation, recurring revenue models, and expanding enterprise demand.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drone as a Service Opens the 23rd Global Location in Orlando, Fla. to Focus on Government Agencies - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has opened a Drone as a Service location within its Orlando-area business headquarters facility. This marks the 23rd global DaaS location, creating a strategic hub designed to provide high-value government and defense customers with surveying and mapping services.

"Florida is strategically important state for Drone as a Service and known for its infrastructure, transportation, and defense-related activity," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "By embedding a Drone as a Service location within our Orlando-area headquarters, we create a nexus to actively pursue federal, state, and county-level government opportunities. Working alongside our Washington, D.C. office and dedicated federal and defense business development teams, we are strengthening our ability to engage decision-makers and scale our public sector presence."

The Orlando DaaS location will focus on building relationships with federal, state, county, and municipal agencies, including defense installations, energy infrastructure, and transportation projects. Working in tandem with the DaaS headquarters staff and the company’s Washington D.C. business development teams, the company is strengthening and expanding its capabilities to serve government agencies.

The Orlando DaaS location will be staffed with a ten-person team including pilots, land survey technicians, and business development staff. The company is engaged in hiring staff and the setting up of equipment, drones and trucks in anticipation of full operations expected to commence by early April.

In the short term, the company intends utilizing its DaaS Orlando hub to perform survey and mapping work for defense sector customers using traditional survey methods while building drone integration and obtaining certifications including Green and Blue UAS. Once certifications are obtained, drone-based applications will include military base and airport surveys, runway layout planning, federal land mapping, and critical defense infrastructure projects. The Orlando DaaS location will also support existing services for business customers including builders, golf course, construction companies, and public works projects.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service platform is designed to provide business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture applications, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations through acquisitions and corporate locations, as well as integrating its drones and new services. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Recurring Survey Demand Supports Predictable Revenue and Scalable Operations for Companies that may also include are:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced the sale of 15 eBee X fixed wing drones to a Europe-based defense integrator.

The eBee X is a lightweight, NDAA-compliant, high-performance mapping and surveying platform known for its exceptional endurance (up to 90 minutes), large-area coverage (up to 1,250 acres per flight), and centimeter-level accuracy with RTK/PPK capabilities.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) recently announced the promotion of Drew Camden to President, effective immediately. Camden will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer, maintaining responsibility for manufacturing, supply chain, and operational execution across the Company.

Since joining Unusual Machines, Camden has led the expansion of U.S.-based manufacturing, including domestic motor production and increased drone assembly capacity. During this period, the Company has brought additional facilities online, improved throughput, and strengthened coordination across manufacturing, supply chain, and fulfillment to support growing enterprise and defense demand.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader, announced that Stephen Voline has joined the company as Senior Director of Washington Operations. Voline will support AV’s engagement with Congress, the Department of War, and key national security stakeholders, advancing the company’s strategic priorities across defense policy, acquisition, and operational readiness.

"Navigating today’s defense environment requires leaders who understand how policy, operations, and technology come together," said Blake Souter, Vice President, Washington Operations at AV. "Stephen’s depth of experience at that intersection will strengthen our Washington Operations team as we continue to advance critical national security missions and long-term defense priorities."

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced that its smart demining subsidiary, 4M Defense, has been awarded a large-scale multi-year demining program in Israel, after winning with a tender valued at over $30 million. The project will be executed based upon defined project milestones, with an initial execution period of up to three years and options for extensions and scope expansion.

The project will be led by 4M Defense, Ondas' smart demining subsidiary, and represents one of the largest demining projects ever undertaken in Israel. The program covers approximately ~741 acres along the Israel-Syria border, a historically contaminated and strategically sensitive region.

