SBA’s SBIC Program Delivers Record Capital in FY25

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program closed Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) with the largest level of investment capital in the program’s history. In total, the SBIC program reached $53 billion in combined private capital and SBA leverage, compared to $46 billion in FY24. As part of this record year, SBA approved 48 new SBIC licenses, cultivating a cohort that is expected to support more than $14 billion in total investment. The agency also approved a record 86 “Green Light” letters representing conditional pre-approval for SBIC licenses expected to generate over $20 billion in aggregate investment.

“Confidence in President Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda is driving investment in America’s next generation of category leaders, and the SBIC Program is delivering record capital to support the start-ups and innovators who are revitalizing America’s industrial dominance,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With a record year for SBIC licenses, leverage, and activity, it’s clear that the private sector is responding to the Trump Administration’s historic tax cuts and deregulation to invest for the long-term. And with the private-public partnership of SBA now reaching a combined $100 billion of impact for the first time in history across lending, SBIC, and SBIR, this Trump-era rocket fuel will define American strength and security for the next generation.”

Last month, SBA announced that the agency approved record lending through its 7(a) and 504 loan programs, totaling $45 billion to more than 85,000 small businesses. Combined with capital deployed through the SBIC and SBIR programs, the agency delivered over $100 billion in Fiscal Year 2025 – proving that President Trump’s policies are driving investment, innovation, and growth across the U.S. economy, anchored by small businesses.

# # #

About the Small Business Investment Company Program

Since 1958, the mission of the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program has been to stimulate and supplement the flow of private equity capital and long-term debt financing that American small businesses need to operate, expand and modernize their businesses. SBA does this by licensing and providing capital to professionally managed equity and debt investment funds as Small Business Investment Companies. SBA capital comes in the form of, a government-guaranteed loan to the fund to match privately raised capital. The SBA-guaranteed loan, paired with private capital, increases access to financing for qualifying U.S. small businesses and startups while potentially improving risk-adjusted returns for private investors.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.