Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Bring the Flavor in Texas with New Dallas Opening

Popular Burger Concept Strengthens Texas Presence with Eighth Location

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in Dallas, located in the Preston Hollow Village development. Over the last several years, the all-American burger chain has reinforced its presence in the state, with the Dallas opening bringing its total locations to eight.

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger is best known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express’ menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of mouthwatering sauces.

“Texas continues to be a high-growth market for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “The Dallas opening is a testament to the strong demand we have seen across the market, and showcases the recipe for success we have created with our fresh, made-to-order menu coupled with an energetic, welcoming dining environment.”

The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at Preston Hollow Village, 7949 Walnut Hill Lane, #120, Dallas, TX 75230. A grand opening celebration will be held on Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m., where the first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also score free fries with any purchase through the day.

For more information on Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, visit www.fatburger.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509