Freight Technologies Announces the Commercial Launch of Zayren - AI-Powered Freight Rate Prediction & Carrier Matching Platform

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced the commercial launch of Zayren, an artificial intelligence (“AI”) based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic over-the-road (“OTR”) freight shipments across Mexico and the United States.



Developed by Fr8Tech’s in-house AI Lab or the Artificial Intelligence Lab, Zayren provides real-time freight-rate predictions, enabling shippers and brokers to access instant pricing insights for cross-border and domestic loads. The platform features an integrated AI agent that assists users in identifying available carriers for desired lanes to automate and accelerate the freight procurement and matching process.

Key features of the Zayren product launch include:

Real-time rate estimations for US–Mexico cross-border and domestic freight shipments, enabling users to benchmark lane pricing and quickly react to dynamic market conditions.



AI-powered carrier-matching agents that provide curated lists of verified carriers with direct contact information for procurement teams across manufacturers and freight forwarders.



Exclusive access for Fleet Rocket TMS users who can immediately leverage Zayren’s predictive pricing and carrier-matching capabilities during the initial rollout.



Shippers and brokers can request demos of Zayren, allowing interested companies to sign up today and receive evaluation access to the platform. Standard pricing applies for continued use following the demo.



Carriers can receive a 90-day free trial to join the Zayren network, upload preferred lanes, and connect with shippers and brokers at no cost during the trial period.



“Zayren marks a major step forward in how freight procurement and execution will operate in the U.S.–Mexico corridor,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “By uniting our AI Lab’s machine-learning pricing engine with automated carrier matching and a verified contact network, we’re giving shippers, brokers, and carriers the tools to move faster, cut costs, and gain unprecedented transparency. As cross-border logistics become ever more complex, Zayren delivers smarter, data-driven decision-making capabilities that operators need to be successful in this market.”

“With Zayren, we’re applying state-of-the-art machine learning to one of the logistics industry’s toughest challenges: price volatility,” said Umberto León Domínguez, Director of the AI Lab at Freight Technologies. “The platform analyzes vast volumes of cross-border freight data to deliver accurate, real-time rate predictions that continuously improve — and its adaptability allows companies to enhance the model with their own data. This is a true game changer in logistics automation, and it’s only the beginning of what our AI Lab has in store as we continue advancing the technology powering the future of freight.”



Looking ahead, Freight Technologies plans to deploy voice-enabled AI agents with additional logistics functionalities in 2026. These capabilities are being developed internally by the Company’s AI Lab, further expanding Fr8Tech’s in-house AI-driven automation across the freight transportation ecosystem.

To learn more about Zayren, please visit zayren.ai

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.