TransPerfect Legal Earns Top eDiscovery Recognition by Australasian Lawyer for Fourth Consecutive Year

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, has been named a top eDiscovery provider in the Australasian Lawyer and New Zealand Lawyer 2025 Service Provider Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has received this recognition, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies across the ANZ region.

In evaluating nominees, judges emphasised service delivery quality, giving particular weight to measurable client outcomes and solutions that enhance legal teams’ efficiency. TransPerfect Legal's continued recognition reflects its commitment to solutions that reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and enable legal teams to take on higher-value work.

"Four consecutive years of recognition from Australasian Lawyer is a testament to the caliber of our local team and the trust our customers place in us," remarked Tom Balmer, Senior Director, Australia and APAC, TransPerfect Legal. "We're committed to maintaining this standard of excellence across Australia and New Zealand.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Sustained recognition in a competitive market like ANZ speaks to the strength of our regional leadership and our long-term investment in client success.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 150 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

