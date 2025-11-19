ibex Wins Two 2025 Globee® Awards for AI-Driven Customer Experience and Customer Service Excellence

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has earned two prestigious 2025 Globee® Awards.

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent—the industry-leading conversational AI for chat and voice—won the Globee® Technology Award for AI-Driven Customer Experience. In addition, the ibex Wave iX solution suite earned the Globee® Award for Excellence in Customer Experience, underscoring ibex’s leadership in delivering seamless, end-to-end AI-powered customer journeys.

The Globee® Awards for Technology celebrate the most innovative and impactful technology products, services, and initiatives across industries, recognizing organizations driving progress through technology. The Globee® Awards for Excellence honor organizations who exemplify industry-wide excellence through innovation, outstanding customer experiences, and significant business achievements.

“We are proud to receive these two tremendous recognitions from the Globee® Awards for the game-changing impact of our AI-powered CX solutions,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Marketing and Strategic Accounts Officer at ibex. “ibex is the proven leader in AI for CX, delivering breakthrough AI solutions that enable top brands to engage with their customers in more personalized and dynamic ways to create stronger, more profitable relationships.”

ibex Wave iX combines cutting-edge AI with unmatched CX expertise and insights gained from managing hundreds of millions of customer interactions for the world’s leading companies to deliver transformative CX outcomes and unprecedented value. Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

“The 2025 winners exemplify what it means to strive for excellence and innovation,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Their achievements are advancing industries, improving lives, and setting new standards for what technology can accomplish. This year’s judging process was more rigorous than ever—data-driven evaluations by over 1,000 professionals worldwide ensured only the most deserving earned this recognition.”

About The Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 36,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions annually on behalf of our clients, driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

