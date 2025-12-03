ibex Philippines Named One of Asia’s Most Influential Companies at The ACES Awards 2025

WASHINGTON and MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been named winner of the 2025 Asia’s Most Influential Companies Award. ibex Philippines received the award at The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 Gala, held on November 27, 2025, in Bali, Indonesia, celebrating Asia's leading sustainability champions and leaders.

“Being recognized as one of Asia’s Most Influential Companies at The 2025 ACES Awards is a tremendous honor for ibex,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “This recognition reflects the passion, innovation, and relentless dedication of our teams in the Philippines and around the world. We are proud to contribute to the Philippines’ growth as a global hub for business excellence and are deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer experience solutions and services.”

ACES has evolved into Asia’s most coveted award for leadership and sustainability, celebrated for its rigorous, research-driven evaluation. The Asia’s Most Influential Companies Awards honor resilient and forward-thinking companies in Asia with strong influence over people, resources, and global interactions. Winners are selected based on strength in revenue, profitability, total employees, innovativeness, brand influence in the marketplace, and adherence to corporate sustainability principles.

ibex operates 10 CX service centers across the Philippines, including Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Paranaque, Muntinlupa, Davao City and Tagbilaran. The company recently celebrated the grand opening of its second site in Davao – located at Felcris Centrale, 40-D Quimpo Blvd, Talomo – and continues to look for new expansion opportunities in the Philippines.

ibex’s award-winning culture and unparalleled employee experience features a full range of fun activities and engagement events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week, and ongoing employee health and wellness programs.

“At ibex, delivering amazing CX starts with our diverse and inclusive culture and commitment to providing an engaging and rewarding employee experience. We know that a better employee experience translates to a better customer experience, and we are focused on helping our agents succeed and advance their careers by creating the best workplace, training, tools, rewards, recognition, and opportunities,” added Alvarez.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 36,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions annually on behalf of our clients, driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8b3f53e-1ddb-45f8-a564-0e3625402d09