Derq Names Former Caltrans Director Randy Iwasaki to Advisory Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derq, an award-winning, AI-powered road safety and traffic solutions company, today announced the appointment of Randell (Randy) Iwasaki to its advisory board.

A nationally recognized leader in intelligent transportation systems and infrastructure innovation, Iwasaki currently serves as President and CEO of Iwasaki Consulting Services, where he advises public agencies and technology companies on transportation strategy and smart mobility. Previously, he was Executive Director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), overseeing more than 50,000 lane miles of state highway and a $14 billion annual budget.

At CCTA, Iwasaki founded GoMemtum Station, one of the nation’s largest secure proving grounds for testing connected and automated vehicles. His leadership in deploying emerging technologies, building public-private partnerships, and shaping transportation policy has influenced infrastructure innovation across the U.S. and internationally.

“Randy’s decision to join Derq is a strong endorsement of our technology,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and co-founder of Derq. “He recognizes that our AI platform is ahead of the market and that many of the agencies he has engaged with throughout his career stand to benefit from our advanced ITS solutions. Randy’s expertise and relationships across the transportation ecosystem will be instrumental as we expand our deployments in California and across the U.S.”

Derq’s AI-powered technology is live across 17 U.S. states and Canada, with several projects underway in California, including Fremont and Caltrans District 12.

“Derq is delivering the type of high-performing, deployable technology that agencies have been seeking; solutions that improve safety and mobility today while building the foundation for future connected and automated systems,” said Iwasaki. “I’m excited to support Derq’s continued growth and help bring this technology to more communities.”

The appointment follows the recent news of Ty Beltramo joining Derq as Chief Technology Officer , underscoring the company’s continued investment in world-class leadership to accelerate its growth globally.

Derq is an AI-powered intelligent transportation company helping cities and agencies improve safety and optimize traffic flow for all road users. An MIT spinoff founded in 2016, Derq’s award-winning technology is deployed across more than 17 states in the U.S., Canada, and the GCC region, with 20 patents and global recognition from leaders in AI and mobility. Visit https://en.derq.com/ to learn more.

