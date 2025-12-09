Derq Appoints Former Transdev North America CEO Mark Joseph to Board of Directors

Mobility industry veteran brings deep expertise in scaling transportation innovation.

DETROIT, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derq, the MIT spinoff and AI-powered intelligent transportation company helping cities and agencies prevent crashes, improve safety for all road users, and optimize traffic flow, today announced the appointment of Mark Joseph to its Board of Directors.

A transportation and mobility industry leader with more than three decades of experience, Joseph currently serves as CEO of Mobitas Advisors, where he advises early- and mid-stage mobility companies and investors on growth strategy, operations, and regulatory engagement. Previously, as CEO of Veolia Transportation (now Transdev North America) and Global Chief Development Officer of Transdev Group, he grew the business to $1.5 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 employees across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Latin America.

Throughout his career, Joseph has been instrumental in advancing innovative mobility solutions and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. His leadership has helped shape some of the world’s most successful transit operations and introduced cutting-edge technologies across multiple modes of transportation, from bus and rail to on-demand and autonomous services.



“Mark has been a valuable advisor to Derq from the start, consistently offering thoughtful guidance rooted in decades of mobility leadership,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-founder of Derq. “I’m excited to have his voice at the Board table as we enter this next stage of growth. His experience scaling transportation companies will help us strengthen partnerships and expand our solutions with cities and agencies across the world.”

Joseph added: “As a longtime fleet operator, safety has always been core to my work, and Derq is delivering the kind of technology that can meaningfully reduce and ultimately prevent crashes. Derq has made impressive progress, pairing industry-leading technology with disciplined execution. As a result, the team has attracted terrific clients, partners, and investors, including AT&T and e&. Joining the Board is an opportunity to help scale a solution I believe can reshape how cities protect road users.”

About Derq

Derq is an AI-powered intelligent transportation company helping cities and agencies improve safety and optimize traffic flow for all road users. An MIT spinoff founded in 2016, Derq's award-winning technology is deployed across more than 40 agencies across the U.S., Canada, and the GCC region, with 20 patents and global recognition from leaders in AI and mobility. Visit https://en.derq.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Flight PR

Alysha Light

media@derq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1b03a8e-0d11-4a11-8305-7aa85a252c4c