1Kosmos Expands AI and Fraud Expertise by adding Eric Haller and Donna Turner to their Strategic Fraud Advisory Board

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , the leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the addition of two renowned fraud-prevention executives to accelerate the company’s AI-driven identity assurance roadmap. Eric Haller, former Data and Fraud Executive at Experian & TransUnion, and Donna Turner, former Chief Operations Officer for Early Warning Services, the operator of the Zelle Network, have joined its Strategic Fraud Advisory Board.





Haller is widely recognized for his pioneering work in applying AI, data science, and advanced analytics to identity, fraud, and financial services. At Experian, he built and led the company’s global network of DataLabs across the U.S., U.K., Brazil, and Singapore, helping drive a five-year CAGR of over 120% from lab-created products and spearheading innovations in fraud prevention, credit risk modeling, and identity verification.





Turner is an industry thought leader and practitioner in the areas of payments, fraud risk management, and operational excellence. At Early Warning Services, she played a pivotal role in building and launching the Zelle network and was recognized among the Most Influential Women in Payments (2018). With over 30 years of experience in financial services, including senior roles at Bank of America, Turner has led large-scale operational functions, managed debit card businesses, and built an enterprise fraud risk center of excellence.

“Eric’s and Donna’s expertise in data-driven innovation and fraud prevention align perfectly with our mission,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “As AI makes it easier to perpetrate fraud, the need for verified digital identity has never been greater. Their leadership and perspectives will help 1Kosmos continue advancing secure, privacy-first digital identity solutions.”

Beyond their executive roles, Haller and Turner serve as advisors and board members to organizations across the financial and technology sectors. Their combined experience in AI, payments, and fraud analytics will help guide 1Kosmos as it scales adoption of its identity verification and passwordless platform among global enterprises and government organizations.

“1Kosmos is redefining how digital identity can protect both individuals and organizations,” said Eric Haller. “As AI continues to reshape how we authenticate and trust online interactions, I’m excited to work with the team to advance the next generation of identity assurance.”

“Identity, payments, and fraud risk management are increasingly intertwined,” said Donna Turner. “1Kosmos is addressing this intersection with technology that both enhances trust and simplifies user experience, two things essential to any modern financial ecosystem.”

The 1Kosmos Strategic Advisory Board includes Admiral Mike McConnell, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence and Vice Admiral of the U.S. Navy, among other distinguished leaders from the cybersecurity, financial, and government sectors.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b556bbe3-2dfc-4946-8397-66e3b4a4ca43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df0b78b-5e6c-4299-8a77-0bf41f331012