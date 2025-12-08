1Kosmos Partners with Reality Defender for Deepfake Fraud Prevention

ISELIN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , the leader in high-assurance identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced a strategic partnership with Reality Defender which includes integrating its real-time deepfake detection technology with the 1Kosmos platform. Available immediately, it is the only solution addressing both traditional presentation attack detection (PAD) and AI-generated visual impersonation to protect revenue, customer accounts, and reduce fraud-related operational burden.

According to TransUnion’s 2024 State of Omnichannel Fraud Report , suspected deepfake-driven fraud increased nearly 700% year-over-year, impacting financial services, telecommunications, government services, and online marketplaces. Meanwhile, 20% of all biometric fraud attempts now involve deepfakes , driven by the increasing availability of generative AI tools capable of producing convincing synthetic faces, voices, and videos.

“Advances in AI-generated impersonations are rewriting the rules of identity assurance and ratcheting up fraud losses,” said Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos. “By adding Reality Defender as an embedded detection layer, we’re enabling enterprises to verify identity with greater certainty and stop AI-driven impersonation attacks before they result in financial loss, brand damage, or regulatory consequences.”

“Deepfake attacks are evolving faster than most organizations can adapt, and detecting them requires specialized, continuously updated models,” said Ben Colman, CEO of Reality Defender. “By integrating our technology directly into the 1Kosmos platform, customers gain uncompromised protection against synthetic media within their existing workflows, achieving stronger identity assurance at scale.”

Benefits of 1Kosmos + Reality Defender

The integration of Reality Defender enhances the 1Kosmos platform’s existing PAD capabilities with new signals on both live and pre-recorded AI-generated image and video impersonations. Together, this certified technology delivers:

Stronger Fraud Defense

Multimodal deepfake detection enhances ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 performance to counter the growing share of synthetic-media attacks.



Multimodal deepfake detection enhances ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 performance to counter the growing share of synthetic-media attacks. Future-Ready Protection

Continuously updated detection models anticipate emerging deepfake techniques and strengthen compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, including the EU AI Act and upcoming ISO 25456 standards, without internal development.



Continuously updated detection models anticipate emerging deepfake techniques and strengthen compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, including the EU AI Act and upcoming ISO 25456 standards, without internal development. Zero-Friction Deployment

Integrates natively into existing 1Kosmos workflows, identity stacks, and user experiences with no new licenses, retraining, or rearchitecture.



Integrates natively into existing 1Kosmos workflows, identity stacks, and user experiences with no new licenses, retraining, or rearchitecture. Lower Operational and Compliance Burden

More accurate early detection reduces manual reviews and investigations while strengthening privacy and regulatory posture across environments.

The 1Kosmos platform processes millions of authentications per day for over 75 million users, providing enterprises the confidence of knowing that its deepfake detection capabilities are proven to operate on a global scale.

Availability

1Kosmos with Reality Defender is available immediately and is already deployed by large retail and telecommunications customers, delivering immediate deepfake protection with minimal configuration.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSA Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's RealScan deepfake detection web platform and RealAPI empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company has FedRAMP High Authorization and conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617.877.7480

marc@mgpr.net

Scott Steinhardt

Reality Defender

718.864.5744

scott@realitydefender.com