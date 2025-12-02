1Kosmos CSO to Lead Expert Panel on Modernizing Identity Verification at 2025 Gartner IAM Summit

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in identity verification and passwordless authentication, today announced that its Chief Strategy Officer and former CISO at Lehman Brothers, Mike Engle, will moderate an expert panel discussion at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2025 titled Modernizing Identity Verification for Enhanced User Experiences. The session will bring together identity and fraud leaders from some of the world’s most recognized brands for a candid conversation about how they are addressing the rise of synthetic identities, deepfake-enabled social engineering, and onboarding challenges across both workforce and consumer populations.





1Kosmos will also be demonstrating the 1Kosmos platform for remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication at Booth #113.

WHO:

Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer, 1Kosmos

Bashira Baset, Director of Identity Management, VF Corp

Jim Collins, Director of Fraud & ORC Investigations, Lowe’s Companies

Ranjan Jain, Director, Marriott International

Sean O’Dell, Senior Staff Security Engineer, Consumer & Workforce IAM, The Walt Disney Company

WHAT:

Every week, enterprises report new cases of hiring fraud, account takeovers and impersonation scams powered by deepfakes and AI-generated identities. The common thread across these threats: you can’t defend what you can’t verify. In this session, the panelists will share real-world experiences and strategies for confronting today’s most pressing identity verification challenges. Attendees will learn how four leading brands are addressing:

In-person identity verification

Remote caller verification

Front-line worker authentication

Employee identity lifecycle management





WHEN: Monday, December 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST

WHERE: Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center, Grapevine, TX, Room Texas A

HOW: To schedule a conversation with Michael Engle, contact: Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

