Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert Scott Jungles Shares Advice on Choosing the Right Lawn Service in HelloNation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners look for when deciding on a lawn maintenance service? Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening explains in HelloNation that the choice depends on whether your priority is simple curb appeal or long-term landscape health. Understanding the difference between basic mowing and full-service landscape care helps homeowners make informed decisions that fit both their budgets and goals.

At the most affordable level are “mow and go” providers. These lawn maintenance service crews handle basic mowing and edging along sidewalks and driveways. For homeowners who simply want quick curb appeal, this approach can be a good fit. However, Jungles notes that these services focus only on surface appearance and do little to support soil health, plant nutrition, or pest management. Over time, relying solely on basic mowing may lead to weaker turf and a decline in overall landscape health.

Full-service lawn maintenance takes a broader approach, addressing not just the grass but the entire yard. These providers handle mowing and edging but also incorporate turf fertilization, shrub pruning, ornamental plant care, soil testing, and insect control. Many also offer seasonal treatments such as aeration, overseeding, and mulching. Choosing this type of lawn maintenance service means investing in both short-term appearance and long-term vitality.

Plant nutrition is one of the most important distinctions between basic mowing and comprehensive care. Full-service providers typically apply fertilizers designed for turf needs at the correct times of year while also caring for shrubs and ornamental plants. This targeted feeding supports strong root development and helps plants resist disease. In contrast, a simple mowing crew does not address these deeper needs.

Proper shrub pruning is another advantage of full-service maintenance. While a basic crew may trim hedges for appearance, professional providers focus on pruning techniques that improve airflow, reduce pest risk, and encourage healthy growth. Removing crossing or damaged branches keeps shrubs vigorous and maintains structure across seasons. This approach blends both plant health and aesthetics, ensuring that curb appeal is supported by long-lasting strength.

Insect control is also essential for protecting turf and plants. Grubs, beetles, and other pests can damage a lawn quickly if ignored. Full-service providers typically monitor for signs of infestation and apply treatments before problems spread. This preventative step protects not only the lawn but the surrounding landscape, ensuring overall landscape health. Basic mowing services, by contrast, rarely include such proactive care.

Soil health is another factor that separates the two service levels. Professional providers may recommend a soil test to identify nutrient deficiencies or pH imbalances that affect turf growth. With this information, they can adjust fertilization and watering to create optimal conditions. Without this level of detail, even frequent basic mowing cannot deliver lasting results. Addressing soil health is key to building a lawn that remains green and resilient.

While cost is always part of the decision, Jungles stresses that the value of a full-service lawn maintenance service often outweighs the price. Basic mowing is less expensive but limited in scope. Comprehensive care requires more investment upfront but often saves money in the long run by preventing turf thinning, plant loss, or pest infestations. For homeowners who view their yards as an investment in both beauty and property value, the benefits of full-service care are clear.

Ultimately, choosing the right lawn maintenance service comes down to your priorities. If you want quick, affordable curb appeal, a basic mowing crew may be sufficient. If your goal is long-term landscape health and vitality, a full-service provider offers the expertise and comprehensive care necessary to achieve it. Matching your expectations with the right level of service ensures that your lawn receives the attention it deserves.

