Circana Expands Partnership with Yahoo DSP to Enable Campaign Conversion Feed

Chicago, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC has announced an expansion of its partnership with Yahoo through the new integration of its Campaign Conversion Feed (CCF) with the Yahoo Demand-Side Platform (Yahoo DSP) to enable in-flight outcomes. Building on their established relationship, this integration brings new capabilities to advertisers, facilitating live campaign optimization at the household level and driving more precise, data-driven results across digital campaigns.

With this integration, advertisers leveraging Yahoo DSP now benefit from a robust in-flight optimization tool that combines Circana’s advanced campaign measurement capabilities with the scalable ad technology of Yahoo DSP. By optimizing campaigns in near-real time, brands gain critical insights into performance while campaigns are still live, allowing those brands to make timely adjustments to improve outcomes.

“Circana’s Campaign Conversion Feed being available on Yahoo DSP represents an important milestone in our partnership,” said Dave Slowik, executive vice president of Global Media at Circana. “By integrating this advanced optimization capability, we’re not only innovating but also deepening the value we offer to advertisers — giving them the tools to measure and act on campaign performance at a granular level, all in real time.”

Yahoo DSP continues to set a high standard for omnichannel advertising solutions. This new capability aligns with the broader vision of equipping advertisers with actionable insights while seamlessly integrating trusted data for campaign planning and execution of Yahoo DSP.

“The ability to quickly connect media investments to real-world outcomes, like sales, is critical to maximizing campaign efficiency,” said Marco Parente, director of Product Management, Measurement & Identity at Yahoo DSP. “Through our partnership with Circana, Yahoo DSP advertisers can tap into powerful sales data to get insight into campaign performance in near-real time. Based on that, our AI engine, Yahoo Blueprint, will auto-optimize the campaign, driving stronger performance and ultimately business goals.”

