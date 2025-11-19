Veterinary Expert Dr. Colleen Nemmers Shares Ways to Prepare Your Dog for Grooming or Daycare in HelloNation

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What steps should owners take before dropping off their pet for dog grooming or dog daycare? Featuring in HelloNation , Dr. Colleen Nemmers of Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort in Cedar Falls explains that preparing your dog ahead of time not only reduces stress but also ensures a safer, smoother experience for both pets and staff. Thoughtful pet daycare preparation allows facilities to provide the highest level of care while giving dogs the comfort of routine.

One of the most important steps in preparing your dog is making sure vaccinations are current. Most facilities require proof of rabies, distemper, and bordetella before entry. These vaccines protect not only your own pet but every other dog in the facility. Even healthy dogs face increased risk of exposure when socializing in groups, so up-to-date records provide peace of mind for both owners and staff.

Medical needs are another critical factor. If your dog takes daily medication, Dr. Nemmers recommends sending doses in their original containers with clear labels and written instructions. For more specialized care, such as insulin injections, reviewing the routine with staff before drop-off is helpful. Preparing your dog’s medical information ensures that treatments are given correctly and on schedule.

Food should also be part of pet daycare preparation. Sending your dog’s usual meals helps avoid stomach upset that often comes from sudden dietary changes. Providing details about portion sizes, feeding schedules, and restrictions allows staff to follow your pet’s routine closely. This simple step adds comfort and prevents unnecessary stress on your dog’s digestion.

Dog grooming appointments benefit from preparation as well. Brushing your pet before the visit helps remove tangles and mats that can cause pain during grooming. A quick brushing at home makes the process faster, more comfortable, and less stressful for both the pet and the professional. Preparing your dog in this way helps the grooming session go smoothly and results in a better experience overall.

Dr. Nemmers also recommends a quick walk before arrival. Giving your dog a potty break before dog daycare or grooming drop-off reduces accidents and helps your pet settle in more calmly. While it may seem minor, this step creates a positive start to the visit.

Sharing behavior notes with staff is equally important. Whether your dog is nervous around larger dogs, dislikes certain noises, or has quirks that could affect their stay, letting staff know allows them to create a safer and more comfortable environment. Even small details, such as favorite toys or routines, can help staff better understand and support your pet’s needs.

Comfort items are another option to consider. A favorite blanket or toy can help ease anxiety, especially in new settings. While not all dog daycare or grooming facilities allow personal belongings, checking in advance can help you plan. When permitted, familiar items provide reassurance and a sense of home.

Ultimately, preparing your dog with the right records, supplies, and notes makes dog grooming and dog daycare more enjoyable and less stressful. These steps not only help staff focus on care but also give your pet the comfort of routine. With thoughtful pet daycare preparation, owners can ensure their dogs are safe, healthy, and happy during their time away from home.

The full article, Checklist to Prepare Your Dog for Grooming or Daycare , is available in HelloNation, where Dr. Colleen Nemmers of Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort provides expert advice on pet daycare preparation, from vaccination records and food routines to brushing, behavior notes, and comfort items.

