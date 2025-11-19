Personal Injury Attorney Roxane M. Guerrero Discusses Personal Injury Settlements in HelloNation

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do most personal injury cases actually go to trial? Roxane M. Guerrero of Guerrero Law Offices in Dallas, Texas addresses this frequently asked question in a recent HelloNation feature. Drawing on her experience in personal injury law, Guerrero explains why the majority of claims are resolved outside the courtroom and how early legal strategy makes a significant difference in achieving a favorable personal injury settlement.

Guerrero notes that most injury claims never reach a judge or jury. Instead, they conclude through negotiation, mediation, or structured settlement discussions. The article emphasizes that with experienced legal representation, insurers are often more willing to settle when the case is clearly documented and legally sound. A strong record of liability, injury, and damages encourages resolution without litigation, reducing stress and delays for the injured party.

While Court remains an option when disputes arise, Guerrero explains that it is not the standard route. Cases involving contested facts or disagreements over injury severity may proceed to trial, but even then, thorough legal preparation helps ensure the client is positioned for the best possible outcome. The distinction between litigation vs settlement often hinges on how early and effectively the case is managed. Beware of law firms who have their legal assistants negotiate personal injury claims. Choose an attorney who will negotiate the injury damages directly with the insurance company.

The article also points out that negotiating injury claims with legal guidance allows for better risk assessment and decision-making. Guerrero’s approach focuses on giving clients clarity and control, whether that means pursuing a fair out-of-court settlement or preparing to litigate when necessary. Either way, her clients benefit from representation that aligns with both the legal and personal demands of injury recovery.

The full article, titled Do Most Injury Claims End Up in Court? , offers a valuable perspective on avoiding a personal injury trial and choosing the right path forward based on the facts, strategy, and legal context of each case.

