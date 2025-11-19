Correction: Major shareholder announcement

Sending a correction as previous company announcement stated subsidiary but the entity mentioned is a fund under management by Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited.





In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited has notified the company that one of the funds under its management, Parvus European Opportunities Master Fund, now holds 3,967,640 shares, corresponding to 5.02% of the share capital.

In total, Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited controls 12.50% of the voting rights and share capital in Pandora A/S.

