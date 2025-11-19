Notice to All Long Term Shareholders of Sable Offshore Corp: Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation On Behalf of Your Claims

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into certain board members and executive officers of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, during the Class Period from May 19, 2025 through June 3, 2025, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sable Offshore Corp. had not, in fact, restarted oil production off the coast of California as represented; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements regarding Sable’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stock Purchasers Before May 19, 2025 Have Rights:

Current stockholders who held their Sable Offshore Corp. stock before May 19, 2025, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sable-offshore-corp/

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com