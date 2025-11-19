Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project under Apple vPPA

TEL AVIV, Israel and WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd. (TASE: ECNR), a leading European Independent Power Producer (IPP), has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid.

The project is owned by a partnership in which Econergy UK (a subsidiary 75.24% owned by Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd.) who holds 51% and The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., which holds the remaining 49%. The project is expected to reach full commercial operation within 30 days.

A Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (vPPA) was signed with Apple Inc., under which Apple will purchase approximately 75% of the project’s electricity output at a fixed price for 19 years from the start of commercial operation. The remaining 25% of energy generation will be sold on the wholesale market at prevailing prices.

Econergy UK has also received a Distribution System Operator (DSO) license from Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE). The license enables Econergy to have greater flexibility in developing and connecting future projects in Poland, utilizing the Resko site’s network and infrastructure.

Eyal Podhorzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Econergy Renewable Energy, said: “We’re proud to mark another significant milestone with the grid connection of our Resko project in Poland. The long-term vPPA with Apple, a global leader in technology and innovation, is a testament to the quality of our assets and the strength of our commercial strategy. The DSO license further enhances our ability to expand and operate efficiently across Poland, and we remain committed to executing our growth plans with the same momentum into 2026 and beyond.”

Econergy Group (TASE: ECNR) is a leading European IPP and active developer specializing in solar, Wind, and Energy Storage projects across key European markets, including Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, and Greece. With a robust project pipeline exceeding ~14GW, Econergy is at the forefront of driving Europe’s renewable energy transition.

