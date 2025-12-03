Econergy secures €40.5M project financing for its 87 MW Oradea solar project in Romania

TEL AVIV, Israel and BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Econergy Renewable Energy (TASE:ECNR), a leading European Independent Power Producer (IPP), has signed a €40.5 million project-finance agreement with Unicredit Bank for its 87 MW Oradea solar project in Crișana region in north-west Romania.

The project has been fully connected to the grid and generating revenues since August 2025.

The facility will be used, among other purposes, to refinance the loans that funded the project’s construction.

Aligned with Econergy’s strategy to hybridize its Romanian solar portfolio, the company plans to add a 68 MW BESS component at the Oradea site.

The expected investment for the storage component is approx. €21 million, with an estimated annual contribution of €8.4 million in revenues and €6.7 million in EBITDA (based on the first five full operating years).

This marks the second project-finance agreement secured with UniCredit, underscoring the bank’s continued confidence in Econergy’s project quality, execution capabilities, and financial discipline.



Econergy

Econergy Group (TASE: ECNR) is a leading European IPP and active developer specializing in solar PV, Wind, and Energy Storage projects across key European markets, including Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, and Greece. With a robust project pipeline exceeding ~14GW, Econergy is at the forefront of driving Europe’s renewable energy transition.

The company’s local teams provide a strategic advantage, ensuring close collaboration with regulatory entities and local communities. Econergy’s solid strategic partnerships are key to securing project funding and further. Additionally, the company generates revenue across the entire value chain by selling electricity, earning development and operation fees, and selling projects at various stages of development, ensuring a diversified and sustainable income stream.

