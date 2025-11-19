Golf Cart Market Growth Driven by North America and APAC as Electric and Autonomous Models Gain Traction; Market to Surpass USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hydera, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, November 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the golf cart market, valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73%. The market is increasingly shifting toward electric and low-emission models, with solar-hybrid variants gaining attention for their ability to extend range and reduce charging needs. While traditional golf course usage remains strong, commercial and community applications are driving broader adoption, transforming golf carts into versatile micro-mobility solutions. Growth is notable across Asia and the Middle East, fueled by tourism and planned communities, while North America continues to lead due to established fleets in the hospitality and retirement sectors.

Regional Insights

In North America, golf carts are widely used as everyday neighborhood transportation, especially in retirement-focused communities. Large-scale fleets in planned communities have set the standard, encouraging similar setups in other regions. Supportive infrastructure, such as dedicated lanes, street-legal modifications, and local regulations for low-speed vehicles, continues to drive their popularity.

Asia is emerging as the fastest-expanding market for golf carts, supported by advancements in autonomous and solar-hybrid technologies. Japan is leading with pilot programs for self-driving carts in controlled environments, while Southeast Asian resorts are turning to solar-powered models to enhance sustainability and reduce dependence on local power grids.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Expansion of Golf-Centric Communities Across GCC Mega-Developments

In the Gulf region, luxury developments are embracing customized golf carts equipped with solar roofs and climate-friendly features to suit extreme temperatures. Cities and resorts are designing dedicated cart routes that promote walkable spaces while positioning carts as core mobility options. Enhanced comfort and entertainment features reflect the region’s preference for premium experiences, driving demand for high-end models.

Regulatory Push Toward Full Electrification in Europe’s Golf Facilities

Across Europe, sustainability regulations are encouraging golf clubs to transition entirely to electric fleets, supported by incentives such as tax benefits and energy credits. Some courses are even generating surplus solar power to support operations, showcasing the shift toward self-sufficient energy models. The move to quieter, low-emission carts helps clubs meet local noise and environmental standards, while advanced battery designs ensure reliable performance through colder seasons.

Segmentation Landscape

By Propulsion Type

Electric Golf Carts

Gasoline Golf Carts

Solar-Hybrid Golf Carts

By Seating Capacity

2 Seater

4 Seater

6 Seater

8+ Seater

By Vehicle Format

Open-Top

Enclosed / Weather-Proof

By Application

Golf Courses

Personal / Residential Mobility

Commercial Services (Resorts, Theme Parks, Campuses)

Industrial & Airport Utility

By Sales Channel

Offline (Dealers & Distributors)

Online / Direct-to-Consumer

Key Companies in the Golf Cart Industry



Club Car LLC

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Textron Specialized Vehicles (E-Z-GO, Cushman)

Columbia Vehicle Group (ParCar)

HDK Electric Vehicles

Suzhou Eagle EV Manufacturing Co.

JH Global Services (Star EV)

Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car

ICON EV

Marshell Electric Vehicle

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Xiamen Dalle Electric Car

Polaris GEM (Polaris Inc.)

Speedways Electric

AgT Electric Cars

CitEcar Electric Vehicles

Kandi Technologies Group

Tomberlin (Columbia)

ELLWEE AB

