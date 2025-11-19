Minuteman Press Franchise in Wethersfield, CT Wins Business of the Year; Acquires 42-Year Print Shop Academy Printing

WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To say Mark Flannery’s first full year in business as the owner of Minuteman Press in Wethersfield, CT was productive is an understatement. Mark purchased the business in November of 2024. In just one year, Mark has grown his Minuteman Press franchise by leveraging his background in marketing and sales, making inroads in the community, and hiring the right staff. As a result, Mark and his team won the Business of the Year Award from the Wethersfield Chamber of Commerce. To wrap up his first year, Mark has also completed a key acquisition of 42-year print shop Academy Printing.





Journey to Minuteman Press & Celebrating One Year

Prior to Minuteman Press, Mark shares, “My background is in marketing and sales support for large corporations. I was looking at a few different investment options but the level of support that I received from RVP Todd Golberg during the discovery phase made Minuteman Press the clear choice for my next move. I could take comfort in knowing that I was in business for myself but not by myself.”

Since joining the Minuteman Press family, Mark has been very happy with the support he’s received. He says, “Local support has been incredible from Todd and my Field Rep, Ryan Manchester. He has been a tremendous addition to the team and has made a strong impact on our business in his short time in his role.”

On celebrating one year, Mark shares, “This has been a challenging, exciting, and fulfilling year. It has gone by so quickly but is also only the beginning of what is to come.” He also shares his top 3 keys to growth in his first full year in business:

“Getting involved in local chambers, and networking groups have been very helpful.



Delivering on what you say you’re going to do is the foundation of any business relationship. Along with quality, speed, and competitive pricing, which gives you a winning combination.



Work on your business not in your business – find the right staff, set expectations, and trust them to do their job and make decisions so you can focus on growth and strategy.”



Business of the Year Award

By immediately getting involved with the Wethersfield Chamber of Commerce, Mark made important connections that built momentum and enabled Minuteman Press to win the Business of the Year Award. Mark says, “Wethersfield and the surrounding towns collectively make up a tightknit business community. The community has been very welcoming and receptive to me and the positive changes I‘ve made to this business. This award means a lot, seeing as I am a new member of the community. My approach is to simply ask how I can help, and it’s great to see the positive outcome of that approach with a recognition such as this.”

Acquisition of Academy Printing

To cap off the year, Mark completed the acquisition of Academy Printing in nearby Berlin, CT, which was owned and operated by Tim McMullen for 42 years. Mark shares, “The goal of this acquisition is to expand our client base. This business was a good fit due to their proximity to our shop, their strong reputation, and opportunity for growth with expanded product offerings.”

As for how he acquired the business, Mark explains, “This acquisition came about from a multiple year conversation with the previous owner and Todd Golberg. As the selling owner, Tim McMullen’s goal was to make sure that the relationships he fostered for over 40 years were placed in the right hands. This groundwork was a great foundation for making the deal happen. Todd loosened the lid on the jar and now I get the credit for opening it after he did all the hard work.”

“The previous owner, Tim, had a great reputation in the community. My goal is to carry on that legacy, and to provide a seamless transition to becoming Minuteman Press customers. Also, by offering an expanded suite of products I think it will be beneficial to those existing customers by providing a one-stop shop for all their print and promotional needs.” -Mark Flannery

Final Thoughts

When asked about the rewards of owning his business, Mark reflects on his first full year, saying, “Freedom, creativity, and the benefits of hard work.” He adds the following advice for others: “Focus on where you can help your customers, your team members, and your community. Everything else should sort itself out.”

