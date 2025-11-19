New Porsche all-rounder Cayenne nameplate expands portfolio to include electrification

Atlanta., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Cayenne Electric marks the beginning of a new era for Porsche. As a fully electric SUV, it combines Porsche DNA with pioneering technology: up to 850 kW (1,139hp), 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds and, under ideal conditions, up to 400 kW charging power. It is the most powerful production Porsche of all time – and at the same time more versatile than ever: dynamic on the road, confident off-road and comfortable on long journeys.

• Two electrified variants at market launch: world premiere of Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric

• Super sports car performance: up to 850 kW (1,139 hp), 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds and a top track speed of up to 162 mph

• Fast travel thanks to exceptional charging performance and efficiency: up to 400 kW charging power under ideal conditions

• Capable of 10-80% State of Charge in less than 16 minutes

• The first Porsche to optionally support inductive charging, which a system that charges at up to 11 kW – all that Porsche Wireless Charging requires is for the user to park above a floor plate

• Porsche Digital Interaction: new display and control concept and expanded digital offering with AI support – blend of physical buttons and touchscreens

• Trio of powertrains: combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models remain in the market in parallel – part of a commitment to offer choice

The Cayenne was the first model that saw Porsche transfer the legend of the sports car brand to a completely new market segment. The sporting all-rounder became a world-wide success straight from its world premiere in September 2002. Now, a new era is beginning with the all-electric Cayenne. The Cayenne Electric complements the existing range of combustion engine and plug-in hybrid models.

Combining the performance of a super sports car and Formula E levels of recuperation, the all-electric Cayenne initially comprises two models: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric – both with all-wheel drive and therefore equipped with electronic Porsche Traction Management (ePTM).

The Cayenne Turbo accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds and completes the quarter mile dash in just 9.9 seconds. It can also reach a top track speed of 162 mph. This powerful e-performance is made possible by a newly created drive system that develops up to 850 kW (1,139 hp) and up to 1,106 lb-ft of torque when Launch Control is activated. The Turbo variant features direct oil cooling of the electric motor on the rear axle to ensure high continuous output and efficiency – an innovation from motorsport. In normal driving mode, up to 630 kW (844 hp) is available. By means of the Push-to-Pass function, up to an additional 130 kW (173 hp) can be activated for 10 seconds at the press of a button. The standard Cayenne Electric model has 300 kW (402 hp) in normal operation and 325 kW (435 hp) and 615 lb-ft of torque with Launch Control. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, on its way to a top track speed of 143 mph.

The Cayenne Electric also offers Formula E levels of energy recovery during braking with up to 600 kW of recuperative power. In everyday life, about 97 percent of all braking operations can be handled purely by the electric motors. The mechanical friction brakes rarely need to intervene. For sportier applications, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is optional for the Cayenne Turbo Electric.

The Cayenne Electric owes much of its versatility to its chassis. Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is fitted as standard on both models. The Cayenne Turbo Electric also features the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) limited-slip rear differential. Both models can be equipped with rear-axle steering, which steers the rear wheels by up to five degrees. In addition, Porsche Active Ride is also available for the SUV for the first time. The active suspension system, familiar from the Porsche Taycan and Panamera E-Hybrid variants, almost completely compensates for body movements and ensures exceptional stability, dynamics and comfort.

Innovative charging convenience: fast, robust and wireless

At the heart of the all-electric Cayenne models is the newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery, which benefits from double-sided cooling for optimum thermal management. Thanks to its 800-volt technology, the Cayenne charges with up to 400 kW DC charging power. In ideal conditions, the SoC (State of Charge) can be increased from 10 to 80 percent in less than 16 minutes. Robust charging performance was a primary focus during the development of the new Cayenne. The Cayenne Electric will come equipped with J3400 (NACS) DC-only fast charging port on the driver-side rear fender, and a J1772 AC-only charging port on the passenger-side rear fender. It will also come standard with a Porsche CCS DC Adapter.

The Cayenne Electric is also the first Porsche to optionally support inductive charging, which a system that charges at up to 11 kW. All that Porsche Wireless Charging requires is for the user to park above a floor plate. The charging process then starts automatically.

New exterior design: progressive, aerodynamic and unmistakably Cayenne

The Cayenne Electric combines the Porsche brand’s signature proportions with a clearly developed design language. Highlights include the low front hood with slim Matrix Design LED headlights, which can be upgraded to the optional Matrix Design HD headlights featuring HD technology. These emphasize the width of the vehicle and combine all lighting functions into one module. The strongly contoured front fenders are also very typical of other Porsche designs, as is the flyline – the iconic gently sloping roofline.

The side view is characterized by frameless doors and a striking crease in the door sur-face. The side skirts have a distinctly three-dimensional design and are painted in Volcanic Grey Metallic and, on the Cayenne Turbo Electric, in high-gloss black. The two-tone concept underlines the car’s sporting proportions. The model-specific wheel arch trims emphasize its off-road character. Striking details at the rear, such as the light strip with its distinctive 3D look and animated graphics, as well as the illuminated Porsche lettering, underline the modern design language. The Cayenne Turbo Electric features numerous contrasting elements in the exclusive Turbonite color. These include the Porsche crests, the faces of the alloy wheels and the side window trims. Delicate accents in Turbonite enhance the light strip and the Porsche lettering.

For customers with special requirements in terms of approach angle and robustness, there is the optional Off-Road Design package. The lower front fascia features modified geometry to help safely navigate rough dirt roads, particularly steep ascents or descents and difficult terrain.

Thanks to a drag coefficient of just 0.25, the new Cayenne Electric is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs in its class, offering benefits in terms of range and energy consumption. The Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system precisely adapts the car’s aerodynamic properties to the respective driving situation and speed and, alongside an efficient control strategy, also contributes to the driving dynamics expected of the brand with extra downforce. The active aerodynamic elements include movable cooling air flaps in the nose, an adaptive roof spoiler and the innovative, active aero blades at the rear of the Turbo Electric. They extend the lateral tear-off edges and improve the flow characteristics, which leads to an increase in range, especially at higher speeds. Other aerodynamic measures include air curtains in the front bodywork, an almost completely enclosed underbody, special aero wheels and a diffuser at the rear.

A new level of utility, comfort and individuality

The new Cayenne Electric is 55 millimeters longer than the combustion-engine model. The new SUV is 196.3 inches (4,985 mm) long, 78.0 inches (1,980 mm) wide and 65.9 inches (1,674 mm) high. The difference is greatest in the wheelbase, 119.0 inches (3,023 mm), where an increase of almost five inches (13 cm) means more rear legroom and comfort for the passengers in the back than ever before. The rear seat system is electrically adjustable as standard and offers flexible adjustment options from a comfort position to a cargo one. Luggage capacity ranges from 19.5 to 56.1 cu-ft (781 to 1,588 liters), plus the 3.2 cu-ft (90 liter) front luggage compartment. The new car’s utility value is also underlined by its towing capacity, if properly equipped, of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs.).

Inside the Cayenne Electric is the newly introduced Mood Modes function. Depending on the selected program, the seating position, lighting mood, air conditioning, sound profile and the display appearance change. The panoramic sunroof with Variable Light Control, an electrically switchable liquid crystal foil, provides an airy feeling of space. Another highlight is the new interior surface heating: it not only warms the seats, but also large areas of contact surfaces such as armrests and door panels. The range of comfort is complemented by extended ambient lighting including a communication light – an animated light strip that welcomes passengers as they enter the car and visualizes various vehicle states, such as the charging process.

Never before has a Cayenne been so comprehensively and individually customizable as the new all-electric model. Customers can choose from 13 standard colors, nine wheel designs from 20 to 22 inches, 12 interior combinations as well as up to five interior packages and up to five accent packages. Thanks to the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the extended exterior color range of Paint to Sample and the Sonderwunsch program, customers can also individualize their Cayenne according to their personal wishes, from a host of options all the way up to a complete one-off.

Porsche Design's program of custom-built timepieces has been expanded to include the SUV model range. This means that Cayenne customers can now also order a watch from Porsche's own Swiss watch manufacturer that is tailored to their vehicle down to the last detail.

Porsche Driver Experience – largest display area in a Porsche

In the field of digitalization, the Cayenne Electric takes the driving experience to a new level. At the heart of the newly developed Porsche Driver Experience is the Flow Display – an elegantly curved OLED panel that blends seamlessly into the center console and allows clear separation between the display and control areas. This is complimented by physical buttons for key controls – allowing a careful balance between tactile functionality and digital touchscreens. This is joined by a fully digital instrument cluster with 14.25-inch OLED technology and a 14.9-inch optional passenger display. Originally debuting on the new Macan Electric, Cayenne Electric will be available with a head-up display with AR technology. This system visually represents an 87-inch display area 10 meters in front of the vehicle. All displays are seamlessly embedded into the interior architecture. In contrast, the buttons and controls for particularly frequently used functions, such as air conditioning and audio volume, are analog. In addition, a hand rest called the ‘Ferry Pad’ has been developed to enable the driver to operate the digital and analog elements ergonomically – even in dynamic driving situations.

The new Porsche Digital Interaction is a digital operating philosophy and design language that expands the Porsche Driver Experience and is geared towards individualization and quick access to functions. Widgets allow access to preferred functions, while the Themes app customizes the color scheme of all displays. Numerous third-party apps can be integrated directly into the vehicle via the Porsche App Center. Diverse streaming and gaming features take the digital experience to a new level. The new Voice Pilot also contributes to this; thanks to artificial intelligence, it understands complex, interrelated queries, recognizes the context and responds like a real conversation partner. Navigation can be intuitively controlled and extensive online knowledge can be accessed. With the Porsche Digital Key, the smartphone and smartwatch become a vehicle key that can be shared digitally with up to seven other users.

Market launch and availability

The 2026 Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric complements the well-known portfolio of combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which will continue to be offered in parallel worldwide. The Cayenne Electric models are available to order now. MSRP for the Cayenne Electric is $109,000, and $163,000 for the Cayenne Turbo Electric, not including a $2,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) shown excludes taxes, title, registration, other optional or regionally required equipment, dealer charges, and any potential tariffs. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of Summer 2026.

