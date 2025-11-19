M365 Show Debuts a New Micro-Podcast Format for Microsoft 365 Professionals with Two Daily Episodes Alongside Independent Creator Mirko Peters

Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M365 Show, a digital media platform serving Microsoft 365 professionals, announced today the launch of its new daily micro-podcast format designed to deliver fast, actionable insights across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Created in collaboration with independent educator and Microsoft 365 community builder Mirko Peters, the show publishes two short episodes every day covering AI & Copilot, Power Platform, modern workplace tools, Power BI & Fabric, and Security & Governance.





The show is built around a simple but powerful question:

What if cloud professionals could stay informed daily — without sacrificing their time or their life?

For Mirko, this wasn’t a strategic business question. It began with a personal moment.

A defining moment during paternity leave

The idea for M365 Show was born late at night while Mirko was caring for his daughter, Thea Marie.

He recalls holding her while she slept — scrolling through Microsoft 365 change logs at 2:00 AM — and realizing that the cloud world doesn’t pause for anyone. Microsoft 365 didn’t slow down when he became a father. Updates continued, features shipped, and AI accelerated.

Life became quieter. Time became limited. But the information volume did not.

“I was holding Thea Marie… and I realized: I don’t have an hour to listen to a long tech podcast anymore. But I still need the signal. So what if I deliver knowledge the way real life actually works? Small. Fast. Daily.”

— Mirko Peters, Host of M365 Show

That night, the mission became clear: deliver cloud information in a micro-learning format built for the modern Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

A new format for a new cloud reality

Unlike traditional interview shows, M365 Show delivers a continuous micro-flow of actionable insights — two episodes every day.

The Microsoft Cloud now evolves in daily cycles, not yearly releases. Security defaults shift, licensing changes roll out, AI accelerates, and user experiences update — often overnight.

M365 Show keeps professionals aligned with these fast-moving changes, offering clarity at the exact pace the cloud moves.

The philosophy: short episodes, long-term clarity

M365 Show replaces information overload with a fast, focused micro-learning format.

No hour-long interviews. No weekly catch-up fatigue.

Just the essential signal — delivered in minutes, every day.

Community recognition

M365 Show has already reached the Top 3 on Goodpods in the Technology category — a milestone driven by the Microsoft 365 and cloud community.

This achievement highlights the growing demand for fast, consistent learning and validates the show's micro-episode format.

Where to listen

M365 Show is available on all major podcast platforms, including:

Become a guest — contribute a voice

Professionals and subject-matter experts are invited to appear on M365 Show and share practical insights with the global Microsoft 365 community. Guest applications are accepted through Podmatch.

Guest Application: https://podmatch.com

About the Creator — Mirko Peters

Mirko Peters is a recognized Microsoft 365 educator and community builder with a digital audience of more than 100,000 followers. Through consistent daily insights and a clear, practical style, he has helped thousands of cloud professionals navigate the complexity of the modern Microsoft ecosystem.

M365 Show is the natural evolution of this work — a micro-podcast that translates his daily expertise into fast, accessible audio lessons.

Sponsorship opportunities

Brands can connect directly with the global Microsoft Cloud audience through three sponsorship options:

Sponsor an existing episode — $99

A concise brand mention, logo placement, and destination link.

Exclusive new episode — $399

A custom episode created around the sponsor’s key message or announcement.

Exclusive episode + premium PR distribution & AI indexing — $799

A fully custom episode combined with worldwide press distribution, SEO benefits, and indexing across leading AI platforms.

Conclusion

M365 Show is built for today's cloud professionals — a fast, practical micro-learning format designed for the real pace of modern work.

Instead of long interviews or weekly summaries, the show delivers focused clarity in two short episodes every day, helping listeners stay aligned with the rapid developments across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.





About M365 Show



M365.Show is a digital platform dedicated to exploring the full potential of Microsoft 365 and the modern workplace. We bring together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to share insights, best practices, and hands-on experiences that help organizations thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our show offers in-depth conversations with Microsoft MVPs, IT leaders, and experienced users who provide real-world perspectives on tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Azure, and more. At M365.Show, we believe that knowledge should be accessible, engaging, and directly applicable. That’s why our content focuses on practical solutions, real use cases, and simplified explanations of even the most complex topics. Whether you're a newcomer just starting your Microsoft 365 journey or a seasoned IT professional looking to refine your strategy, M365.Show offers valuable content tailored to your needs. Each episode is designed to inform and inspire, with thought-provoking interviews, product deep dives, and discussions that go beyond technical details to include organizational change, user adoption, and long-term impact. We’re proud to showcase voices from the global Microsoft community while also highlighting local success stories and innovations. Our mission is to build a bridge between technology and people—helping businesses stay agile, collaborative, and future-ready in a cloud-first world. M365.Show is more than just a show; it’s a community hub for continuous learning and meaningful conversations about the tools shaping the future of work. Follow us to stay connected with the latest trends, discover expert advice, and be part of a growing network that shares your passion for Microsoft 365 and modern workplace innovation.

